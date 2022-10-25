(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football kept its season alive, ended an undefeated campaign and avenged last year's postseason loss with one stone last week.
The Indians (5-4) were a 42-22 winner over previously unbeaten Cross County in the first round of the Class D1 postseason.
"We did a good job in our preparation," Coach Mitchell Shepherd said. "I feel like we really won that game during the week. Our scout guys gave us great looks, and we believed we shot to be in that game if we went in and did our job. We wanted to show we are a solid team that can beat some of the best teams out there."
The win was vengeful after last year's 67-36 loss to Cross County ended Weeping Water's undefeated season.
Junior quarterback Riggs Wilson had a stellar performance. Wilson was 9-for-14 passing with 189 yards and five touchdowns. Sayler Rhodes and Ethan Essary had two receiving scores each, and Keegan McDonald added one touchdown.
"We feel good about our quarterback's ability to distribute the ball," Shepherd said. "We threw the ball well and hit some shots when needed at critical points in the game."
Weeping Water's postseason victory was their fifth in the last six games after an 0-3 start.
"We want to be known for playing our best football at the end of the year," Shepherd said. "We were in the discovery phase (at the beginning of the year), but I feel good about how we're playing."
The Indians get a shot to take down another unbeaten team on Friday when they face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. The Bears are 9-0 while averaging 48.6 points per game.
Junior quarterback Dylan Taylor is a dual-threat, accounting for 1,193 passing yards, 16 touchdown, 628 rushing yards and 12 scores.
"They have athletes, and their play-action game is really good," Shepherd said. "They do things in the spread game that stress you and run some good concepts. It's definitely going to be a challenge."
Shepherd hopes his team can piggyback off its previous strong defensive outings.
"We have to trust our reads, play accordingly and not get mixed up in window dressing," he said. "If we do that, I'll feel good about the defense."
Weeping Water's offensive success came through the air last week, but Shepherd feels the run game has to make an impact on Friday.
"We have to establish the run," he said. "That's always something we need to do."
Weeping Water/Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is a 6 PM start on Friday evening. Tune into KMA Sports' coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Shepherd.