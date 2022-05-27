(Weeping Water) -- A KMAland Nebraska 8-Player star quarterback is eager to transition his skills to the college level next year.
Weeping Water quarterback Hunter Mortimer wreaked havoc for defenses this past fall. Now he's headed to Concordia with the hopes of doing the same.
"I always dreamed about playing college football when I was a little kid," Mortimer said. "It means the world to me. I'm super excited."
Mortimer was a multi-year contributor to the Indians. Those contributions assured him he had what it takes to play college football.
"At the end of my sophomore year, I thought I could play at the next level," he said. "By the end of my junior year, I was all in. I took a bunch of visits."
Those visits led to his commitment to Concordia.
"When I found Concordia, I was like, 'Yep. This place is home.' I made my commitment in January and haven't looked back since."
Mortimer chose Concordia over interest from Hastings, Doane and Midland.
"Concordia greeted me with open arms," he said. "I thought they were the best fit for me. I wanted somewhere I could call home and embrace."
Mortimer threw for 888 yards and 16 touchdowns in his senior season while also rushing for 1,626 yards and 26 scores. Mortimer hopes to use his dual-threat skillset at the college level despite the transition from 8-player to 11-player.
"I have to focus on all the extra players on the field," he said. "But I grew up around 11-man. Football is football. It's just a game. As soon as you understand it, it comes to you."
Mortimer hopes his transition goes smooth enough that he ultimately becomes the Bulldogs' QB1.
"I eventually want to be the starting quarterback and help them far in the playoffs," he said.
Mortimer plans to study agricultural business at Concordia. Check out his full interview below.