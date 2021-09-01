(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water is yet another area football program that opened a new era with a victory on Friday evening.
Mitchell Shepherd went to 1-0 as the Indians head coach with a tight and thrilling 44-38 win over Freeman on Friday.
“Definitely was a little stressful, but our guys showed a lot of grit and a lot of heart,” Shepherd said. “That was a really tough game because of the humidity. And we didn’t have a whole lot of guys play. We were shuffling guys around, and they fought through some adversity to get a W. That was encouraging.”
Weeping Water trailed early in the game with Freeman scoring 22 of the first 30 points, but they responded with back-to-back scores on a 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Ethan Essary before Hunter Mortimer scored a 39-yard touchdown pass to tie it.
The Indians found themselves trailing again, 38-36, with eight minutes to play, but Weeping Water went ahead for good with four minutes to go on a Sayler Rhodes 38-yard touchdown reception. In all, Coach Shepherd’s offensive unit had 330 yards of offense, led by Mortimer’s 83 yards rushing, 92 passing and 39 receiving.
“Offensively, we had some kids step up and make plays,” Shepherd said. “You’ve got to have that happen. We had a number of kids step up and make big plays in key moments. Defensively, we kept battling. We had an idea of what was going to come at us. We got a key turnover in a spot, and that really helped us. Then we just kind of fought to hold on.”
With the win on the board, the Indians hope to continue the recent success they’ve seen while revitalizing a program that was 0-8 just four years ago. Last year’s team was right on the brink of major success with an 8-2 record and a state quarterfinal appearance.
“We’re always going to try to be a solid, sound, fundamental football team,” Shepherd said. “I think that’s what everybody is going to want to do. How you put your own special stamp on it is up to the individual coach. We’ve got our own philosophies and the scheme might be a little bit different (from before). There are some growing pains with that, but I expect us to improve in it through the year.”
Game number two for Coach Shepherd and the Indians is a trip to another program that has had plenty of success over the last several years – and one they know pretty well. Tri County handed Weeping Water their only two losses of the year last season, taking a week two regular season game, 52-20, before a 44-28 triumph in the quarterfinals.
The Trojans are off to another strong start this season, handling Johnson County Central, 36-18, in their opener.
“They’ve had a lot of success the last several years,” Shepherd said. “You can tell the kids play hard, and you can tell they’re well-coached. They fly around. Probably one of the things that stand outs to me is that they have some pretty good-sized, physical kids. We’re going to have to prepare to match up with that.”
That’s the area Coach Shepherd is drilling on this week, as he hopes to see a week one to week two improvement from his guys up front. And with that, they hope to get the skill players involved to take advantage of their own strengths.
“I think we’ve got to take advantage of our athleticism,” he said. “I think we have some pretty good athletes across the board at our skill (positions). We’ve got to distribute the ball to those kids. Any time you do that, you’re more balanced, and it makes you harder to prepare for and harder to defend.”
Kenny Larabee will have reports from this big D-1 matchup on Friday evening in Plymouth, Nebraska. Hear all of our Friday night coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight. Listen to the full interview with Coach Shepherd linked below.