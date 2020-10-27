(Weeping Water) -- The Weeping Water Indians will make the 136-mile trek to Norfolk Friday night to face Lutheran Northeast in the second round of the Class D-1 playoffs.
The Indians advanced in the postseason by edging Freeman 24-14 last Thursday. The victory was much closer than their 40-8 win over the Falcons, but was still a win.
"We started off great," Coach Joel Haveman said. "Freeman showed a ton of toughness and were really more physical after that first quarter. That's something to work on this week -- don't let off the gas and let the energy stay the same."
The conditions were also less than ideal Thursday, with cool temperatures and rain plaguing the contest.
"We tried to stick to the game plan," Haveman said. "We tried to handle it the best we could."
While they might not have had the cleanest performance Thursday, Coach Haveman's team is one of only 16 teams left with an opportunity to claim a state championship in Class D-1.
"It means everything," Haveman said. "We talked last week about earning another week of football. The kids are excited. They want to be here. They know we are in complete charge of that. Our effort and execution is exciting. Some football teams are done and at home, but we are still out on the practice field enjoying the brotherhood that comes with football."
Over the last few weeks, the Indians have found some consistency, which Haveman feels they struggled with in the early portion of the season.
"We would do some nice things and follow it up with some mistakes," Haveman said. "Being able to string good plays together equates to wins. Being able to be consistently good has been a high-point for us."
Weeping Water will look for more consistency Friday afternoon when they face Lutheran Northeast. The Eagles are the No. 8 seed, 8-1 on the year and enter Friday night fresh off a 50-22 victory over Elmwood-Murdock in the first round.
"They are big, athletic and fast," Haveman said. "They are what a good team is. At this point in the playoffs, you expect to play a good team. That's exactly what we are going to get."
Haveman admits his team is unfamiliar with their opponent.
"We are looking forward to the challenge of playing a good team," he said. "Any real competitor wants that challenge."
Like every other game the Indians have played this year, Haveman is hoping his team brings physicality.
"We are good when we get hats on the ball," he said. "Hopefully, we play well enough to cause some turnovers."
Offensively, the Indians will look to impose their will early.
"We want to win the battle up front," Haveman said. "That's always our goal. Make sure we are gaining yards every play and being able to stick to our game plan and not have to game plan. Consistently moving the ball will help us sustain drives."
Weeping Water/Lutheran Northeast is slated for a 3 p.m. kick Friday afternoon. The complete interview with Coach Haveman can be heard below.