(Lincoln) -- Weeping Water and Falls City Sacred Heart both advanced at the girls state basketball tournament on Wednesday.
The Indians (22-5) won their Class D1 quarterfinal 55-45 over BDS behind 26 points from Grace Cave.
“A lot of the girls were getting me open shots,” Cave said. “We found gaps in their defense, and my teammates just created a whole bunch of shots for me.”
Karley Ridge added 16 points as Weeping Water won at the state tournament for the first time in school history.
“We want to try to find our pace as much as possible as early as possible,” Coach Joel Haveman added. “We rely on our conditioning a little bit. We ask girls to tough it out and play fast when we need to. That’s when we know we’re at our best.”
Weeping Water will be back in action at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday against Hartington Cedar Catholic at 4:00. View video interviews with Coach Haveman and Cave below.
As for the Irish (24-2), the No. 2 seed in the D2 tournament was a winner over Maywood-Hayes Center, 42-31. One of the keys for Coach Luke Santo’s team was the defense on All-Stater Jaycee Widener, who finished with 19 points.
“(Widener) is a stud,” Santo said. “We put our All-Stater (Erison Vonderschmidt) on her just to try to neutralize her. She’s a talent, but overall I thought we were good enough defensively in limiting what they were trying to do.”
The offense did prove to be a bit of a struggle for Sacred Heart, although Vonderschmidt and Rachel Magdanz each scored 14 points.
“We knew we had to take control of (Widener),” Vonderschmidt said. “We kind of went in with going at her. I had to play really good defense and stay down. Very proud of how we did.”
The Irish are back in action on Thursday morning at 11:15 AM against No. 6 seed Wynot — a 49-39 winner over CWC. Check out full videos with Coach Santo and Vonderschmidt below.