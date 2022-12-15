(Weeping Water) -- Long-time Weeping Water wrestling coach Mike Barrett is in year two of his second tenure with the Indians, and the program is continuing to build.
“We compare it from last year’s team,” Barrett told KMA Sports. “Last year, we had three boys that were supposed to go out, but we convinced 13 to give it a try. It was basically starting over with kids that had never wrestled before. This year, we came back with 22 and noticed right off the bat that we’re way ahead of where we were last year.”
The results have been playing out on the mat, too, for Weeping Water, which has a 6-3 dual record so far this season.
“Our kids have a lot to learn yet, but we have a lot of positive things coming out of the first two weeks of live wrestling,” Barrett added. “We’ve had kids win matches that had never won before. We won two duals at Raymond Central against Class C teams, and last year we went 0-5 there. Things are looking pretty positive.”
Along with their wins over Platteview and Douglas County West at Raymond Central last Friday, Weeping Water also grabbed dual victories over Arlington, Fort Calhoun, Freeman and Palmyra.
Senior 126-pounder Lukas Gage leads the team with 11 wins while freshman 170-pounder Jeremiah Keene has 10 victories.
“Lukas just decided this year that he is going to change his attitude,” Barrett noted. “Change and listen more to what the coaches are telling him. I think he wants to join the military and is realizing he needs to do what people tell him.”
Others with winning records, according to TrackWrestling, are sophomore 120-pounder Caelen Wipf, senior 132-pounder Austin Patton, senior 145-pounder Matthew Cover, freshman 152-pounder Luke Harms, junior 182-pounder Brennan Demike, junior 195-pounder Brayden Harms and senior 220-pounder Nathaniel Keene.
“I like the excitement of the kids,” Barrett said. “The ones that impress me are the kids that keep coming back after losing. It’s tough for a kid to have to go through their whole freshman year, never winning a match and then still come back to keep wrestling. Those are the ones that excite me even more than the kid that is supposed to be good doing good.”
The Indians round out the first half of the season when they travel to the Johnson County Central Tournament on Saturday. That will lead into what figures to be an important Christmas break for Weeping Water’s growing team.
“We’ll go back to working pure technique,” Barrett added. “You work technique right away, but then when you get into matches, you’re trying to get recovery time. Right after Christmas, we’ll work on technique and build to that every day.
“I told kids to watch your film and learn. You’re not a loser as long as you keep learning. What happened that made me give up those points? If you can learn from that, it’s not a loss. That’s what we’re going to build on is taking every match, evaluate it and go to the next one and try not to make the same mistakes.”
Listen to much more with Coach Barrett in the full interview below.