(Weeping Water) -- The Weeping Water wrestling program has a state champion for the second consecutive year, thanks to a championship performance from 138-pounder Nolan Blevins.
Blevins finished his championship campaign with a 7-5 victory over Plainview's Keegan Mosel in the Class D 138-pound bracket.
The senior earned one fall, two decisions and a major decision en route to the title. He finishes the season at 48-6.
Blevins is the second Weeping Water wrestler in as many years to claim gold. Alum Marcus Cave did so last year at 285 pounds.