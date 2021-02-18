Weeping Water Indians

(Weeping Water) -- The Weeping Water wrestling program has a state champion for the second consecutive year, thanks to a championship performance from 138-pounder Nolan Blevins. 

Blevins finished his championship campaign with a 7-5 victory over Plainview's Keegan Mosel in the Class D 138-pound bracket. 

The senior earned one fall, two decisions and a major decision en route to the title. He finishes the season at 48-6.

Blevins is the second Weeping Water wrestler in as many years to claim gold. Alum Marcus Cave did so last year at 285 pounds. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.