Weeping Water Indians

(Omaha) -- Weeping Water's Nolan Blevins is a state semifinalist in the Nebraska Class D Wrestling Tournament. 

The 46-6 senior is the top seed in the 138-pound bracket. Blevins opened the tournament with a pin of Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) and beat Cinch Kiger (Overton) by major-decision in the quarterfinals. 

Blevins will face Garrett Latimer (Southwest) in the semifinals. That session is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. 

Weeping Water's Jason Burch (170) was also a state qualifier. He was eliminated after going 1-2 on Wednesday. 

