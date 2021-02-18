(Omaha) -- Weeping Water's Nolan Blevins is a state semifinalist in the Nebraska Class D Wrestling Tournament.
The 46-6 senior is the top seed in the 138-pound bracket. Blevins opened the tournament with a pin of Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) and beat Cinch Kiger (Overton) by major-decision in the quarterfinals.
Blevins will face Garrett Latimer (Southwest) in the semifinals. That session is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Weeping Water's Jason Burch (170) was also a state qualifier. He was eliminated after going 1-2 on Wednesday.