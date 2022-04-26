(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water softball standout Kiera Brack took her time in making a college decision. Once she came across Concordia in Seward, Nebraska, she knew it was the right choice.
“I was trying to make my decision, and it just didn’t feel right,” Brack told KMA Sports. “Coach (Tatum) Edwards reached out to me, and I went on a visit to Concordia. I really liked the size of the school and just the school in general.”
Brack, who was named a second team All-East Central Nebraska Conference choice this past year, says it didn’t take long for her to realize Concordia was the right fit for her.
“It immediately just felt right,” Brack said. “Coach Edwards just seemed like the coach that I would want to play for.”
The decision to commit to Concordia came after other visits to Cloud County Community College, Morningside, Peru State and Doane.
“It means so much to me to be able to continue to play softball at the next level,” Brack added. “I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity and this talent that God has given me.”
With the decision made, Brack allowed herself to reflect a bit on how far she has come to get to this point.
“I’ve had to put in a ton of extra work,” she said. “I set my mind to it and never gave up. My parents have been a huge help to me throughout my whole softball career, especially the recruiting process. I am so grateful for everything they have done for me and for all the support they give me.”
The Bulldogs went 21-21 this past season and were 9-11 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
“My goal is to just go out, work super hard and see where it takes me,” Brack said. “I hope to make an impact as soon as I can.”