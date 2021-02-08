(Weeping Water) -- The reigning KMAland Nebraska Girls Basketball Player of the Year is now the reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
Weeping Water senior star Grace Cave put together a big last week, breaking a school record and helping her team advance to the final of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament.
The record-breaking performance came last Monday when she broke assistant coach Marylyn Mozena’s single-game scoring record with 39 points during a victory over Falls City.
“I had 34, and that is the highest I had so I was stressing,” Cave told KMA Sports. “I wanted to get higher than 34, and Coach Joel Haveman asked (Mozena) if he should keep me in. She said to keep me in, and I was able to break the record.”
Cave says breaking Mozena’s record was a special moment for her.
“Marylyn came up to me, hugged me and said how proud she was of me,” she said. “Coming from her, it means a lot. She had so many records when I started high school, and it means a lot to have her support.”
While the record was big, their win over Auburn in the ECNC semifinals might prove to be even bigger for the Indians moving forward.
“We lost to them the first game of the season,” Cave said. “That one kind of stung a little bit, but knowing we would get a second chance at them (was big). It was us seniors last time playing Auburn and to win was huge.”
Cave and Weeping Water will now turn their attention to Falls City Sacred Heart later this week before embarking on what they hope is a deep postseason run next week. Following her senior season, Cave will be off to the University of Nebraska-Omaha to continue her playing career.
“It’s super close to home,” she said. “The coaching staff is great. I love the new coaching staff; they’re very supportive. The campus is beautiful, and I feel really close and connected to the players and coaches.”
Listen to the complete interview with Cave from Monday’s Upon Further Review below.