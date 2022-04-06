(Weeping Water) -- Another Weeping Water football standout is set to continue their athletic career at the next level.
Carter Mogensen has signed to play football at Midland in Fremont, Nebraska.
“They contacted me through Twitter,” Mogensen said. “They asked if I wanted to come up to a scouting day, so I headed up there, got a tour of everything. All the facilities and everything. The locker rooms, the field. It was awesome.”
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Mogensen played on the offensive line and at defensive end during his career with the Indians, but he will likely project as an offensive tackle with Midland.
“It means a lot to me to have that opportunity,” Mogensen said. “Growing up, I always thought I was just a slow, big kid. Sometimes it pays off to be a slow, big kid, and it means a lot to have the opportunity.”
During the recruiting process, Mogenesen found plenty of interest, but when it came down to it the relationships he made at Midland proved to be the best.
“A lot of it had to do with how much the coaches actually liked me,” he said. “They pursued me as a recruit, and I just clicked with them and all the players. It was a great atmosphere, and I really liked it there.”
Listen to much more with Mogensen on his college decision linked below.