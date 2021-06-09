(Weeping Water) -- One of the top 8-man lineman in the state of Nebraska will continue the walk-on tradition with the Huskers.
Weeping Water standout Wes Reimain didn’t take long to decide to accept a walk-on offer this past fall.
“I got the offer right before the first round of the playoffs,” Reiman told KMA Sports. “Right when I got offered, it was a no brainer for me. I was going to accept.”
While the All-State choice knew he wanted to commit to Nebraska, he did take some time to think over his options.
“I had some other offers,” he said, “and I waited a week or to see if anything else would happen. I knew in the end I would end up going to (Nebraska).”
Reiman relived and replayed the moment he received the offer from Nebraska coach Kenny Wilhite.
“It was just after a team dinner,” he said. “Coach Wilhite asked if I could take a call. Even then I was nervous and didn’t know what he wanted to talk to me about. I got the call, he offered it to me and I just kind of didn’t say anything for a couple seconds. I was awestruck. It’s something I’ve been working for and waiting for.”
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound offensive lineman will now turn his attention to putting in enough work where he might get a shot at playing time down the line.
“I don’t have anything to lose,” Reiman said. “I’m a walk-on. I just need to put my head down and grind. I’m probably not going to see the field for a couple years or so, but if I put in the work you never know. When it comes to junior or senior year, I’ll hopefully be ready for the moment.”
Listen to the full interview with Reiman on his decision linked below.