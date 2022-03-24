(Weeping Water) -- The Weeping Water girls basketball program is sending another standout on to college basketball.
Senior Karley Ridge recently made official her commitment to hoop at the next level with Doane University in Crete, Nebraska.
“I was really looking for a homey feeling, and I got that feeling from Doane,” Ridge told KMA Sports. “Everyone was so welcoming there. That was one of the biggest reasons I picked Doane.”
There was a time Ridge didn’t think she would be picking anybody to play college basketball.
“I was really hesitant to play at a bigger level,” Ridge said. “I didn’t really know how it would go.”
However, Ridge says former Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman and former teammate and Omaha freshman Grace Cave made her believe college basketball is something she could certainly do.
“(Coach Haveman) was there for my first three years of (high school) basketball, so he really played a big role,” she said. “Grace really helped me with making my decision. She said it’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun.”
Ridge earned All-East Central Nebraska Conference second team honors this past season, averaging 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 assists per game.
“I really like the basketball program (at Doane),” Ridge added. “Throughout high school, our team was like a family, and it kind of stood out to me because it felt like their basketball team is really close.”
Listen to much more with Ridge from Thursday’s UFR linked below.