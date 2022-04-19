(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water senior Lauren Wehrbein will continue her running career in college when she takes her talents to Morningside.
"I'm humbled to be chosen to an elite university," Wehrbein said. "The process to be selected as an athlete on their campus is something I'm proud to have been a part of."
Morningside checked Wehrbein’s boxes academically, too.
“Their business program and internship (opportunities) are outstanding,” she said.
Wehrbein says her commitment is gratifying after overcoming a major hip injury.
"I have overcome surgery and physical therapy to get back to the sport I love."
Wehrbein has specialized in the 200 and 400 events this season and hopes to do the same at Morningside.
“I’m looking forward to my next four years in academics and athletics at Morningside,” she said.
Wehrbein is the 14th known KMAlander to commit to playing a sport at Morningside. RC Hicks (Wayne), Courtney Sporrer (Logan-Magnolia) and Jacee Tindall have also committed to Morningside.
Taylor Sporrer (Logan-Magnolia), Zach Ambrose (Boyer Valley), Justin Ambrose (Boyer Valley), Jack Campbell (Shenandoah), Levi Son (Morningside) and Hunter Yearington (Clarinda) are currently members of Morningside’s track program.