(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda track program hopes for a memorable season this spring.
After a productive stretch of preseason practices, the Cardinals are ready to put their hard work on display.
"We've had a good first few weeks," Clarinda head coach Chad Blank tells KMA Sports. "We just opened up week three. The weather has cooperated for the most part. Any time you can get outside in February is nice. We've had a solid few weeks."
The Cardinals have no shortage of talent in both the girls and boys programs. Seniors Isaac Jones, Tadyn Brown and Mayson Hartley highlight the roster.
On the boys side, Jones and Brown lead an athletic lineup. Jones was a state champion in the high jump his sophomore year and a state runner-up in the long jump last season. Brown was a sixth-place medalist in the long jump last year while also shining in the sprints.
"They've done some good things on the field," Blank said. "We're trying to get that success on the track, too."
Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner were state qualifiers in cross country, and Schaapherder was a medalist at Fort Dodge.
On the girls side, Hartley -- a Northwest Missouri State commit -- was also a state medalist in cross country and a multi-time state medalist in track.
"She's an awesome athlete to have on our team," Blank said. "She's such a great leader. I guarantee nobody is going to outwork Mayson."
Sophomore Raenna Henke was a state qualifier in the 3000 last year and cross country last fall.
While the distance and field events are strengths for the Cardinals, Coach Blank feels both lineups are stout from top to bottom.
"We're hoping to be as well-rounded as possible," Blank said. "Hopefully, we can put together some good medley relays. We want to score as many points as possible. We're a data-driven program," he said. "We're trying to get as much data as we can in the first few weeks. It's great to compete. That's the name of the game for us."
The Cardinals go to Northwest Missouri State's indoor meet next week. Their outdoor season starts with the Hawkeye Ten South Meet in Glenwood on March 28th. The Cardinals have the talent and depth to contend at the conference and state levels.
"We talk about goals every once in awhile, but we want to get better every day," Blank said. "We think we're capable of competing for conference, district and state championships. That's the ultimate goal, but we have to control what we can control. We'll find ourselves in a pretty good spot come May if we do those things."
Check out the full interview with Coach Blank.