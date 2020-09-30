(Lacona) -- Southeast Warren enters October as the only remaining undefeated team in Class 1A and one of five unbeaten squads in the entire state.
"We feel just super excited and really grateful we have the opportunity to keep playing," Coach Jodi Clendenen said. "It's been a fun year."
The Warhawks have posted victories over East Union, Chariton, Ankeny Christian, Colfax-Mingo, Moravia, Nodaway Valley, Davis County, North Mahaska, Interstate 35 (twice), Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne, Central Decatur, Grand View Christian and Seymour and have only been pushed the distance once this season.
Clendenen feels her team's secret has been their camaraderie.
"They're just working together as a team," she said. "It's probably our biggest asset right now. Really, just the teamwork and trust the girls have is what it puts it all together."
As you might expect from a 15-0 squad, the Warhawks have been able to drown out noise constantly.
"We are keeping our composure well when we get down or it's tight," Clendenen said. "That's just the confidence and trust they have."
The Warhawks have leaned on a balanced offense, paced by sophomore Alivia Ruble's 2.8 kills per set while Makayla Ruble and Josie Hartman are contributing 2.6 and 2.2 kills per set apiece.
"They see the court well," Clendenen said of her trio. "They understand to find a hole and put it there whether it's a strong swing or a tip to an open spot."
Setter Kaylee Bauer has been the straw that stirs the drink for Southeast Warren's offense with a team-high 182 assists.
Clendenen feels Bauer's biggest strength is her ability to communicate.
"She's a talker," Clendenen said. "She's not afraid to make changes."
Sophomore Lydia Kern has also seen some time in the setter position, where she has dished out 68 helpers.
Senior Brooklynn Page has paced the defense with 146 digs while Hartman is second on the team with 83.
Hartman and Makayla Ruble have led the frontline with 13 and 10 blocks respectively, but Coach Clendenen hopes they can find a way to get more blocks.
"I would say blocking is our main focus right now," she said. "We are breaking it down in practice and working on that specific skill and trying to find different drills to help train the eyes."
The Warhawks have only two seniors on their roster, but they've been important ones in Page and Makayla Ruble.
"Our senior leadership has definitely stood out," Clendenen said. "They say the floor well. They talk to the girls and they just hold it all together."
Clendenen keenly admits Southeast Warren's well-roundedness makes her job much easier.
"I think it's awesome," he said. "Everybody excels in something every night. As a coach, you have lots of different opportunities and areas you can go to, so it allows you the full court."
The Warhawks may be undefeated, ranked No. 11 in Class 1A and No.3 in the KMA 1A/2A power rankings, but Clendenen says they try not to pay attention to the headlines and prefer to take it day-by-day.
"We don't worry about our record so much," she said. "We worry about trusting the process and playing each game to the fullest. We are just really grateful to have the opportunity to be playing, so I don't know if we are feeling pressure about our record because we don't focus on that a lot."
Southeast Warren will look to keep their undefeated season rolling on Tuesday when they face Melcher-Dallas. The complete interview with Coach Clendenen can be heard below.