(Ashland) -- The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays have passed every test on their way to 6-0. They will face another daunting task this weekend when they face defending Class C-1 state champion Wahoo.
The Bluejays' most recent victory came in dominant fashion -- a 51-14 victory over Malcolm.
The most pleasant thing from their victory, according to Coach Ryan Thompson, was his team's fast start.
"I think we finally came out with a little bit of intensity in the first quarter," he said. "We kinda jumped on them right away and some vast improvement with what we want to see scheme-wise, but we know we have to get better because each week poses a different challenge."
Their defense has reigned supreme so far, allowing 13.5 points per game while forcing 16 total turnovers.
"I think our pursuit is excellent," Thompson said of his defense. "We talk a lot about bending, not breaking. I think the kids have really bought into that good things are going to happen the longer the drive takes place. We just fly around to the ball, try to keep it as simple as possible and let the kids play."
Logan Sobota has posted a team-high 43 tackles while Grant Buller, Cinch Beetison, Owen Jacobs, Caleb Juedes and Shane Allington have also been among the leaders for Coach Thompson's defensive unit.
While the defense has been stellar, Coach Thompson admits they still have room for improvement.
"When we see power run teams, we have a ways to go on decreasing space and being a little more physical," he said. "That's one thing we want to shore up."
Offensively, the Bluejays are averaging 31 points per game. Sophomore Nick Carroll has manned the quarterback position recently, filling in for the injured Cale Jacobsen. While Carroll has been calling the shots, Nebraska walk-on Matthew Schuster has been doing the dirty work with 862 yards and 13 scores on 109 totes. Senior Lane Zimmerman has been the go-to pass-catcher for Jacobsen and Carroll, hauling in 16 catches for 397 yards in six scores. Thompson credits his team's offensive success to their stellar offensive line.
"Our running game is really coming along with O-Line," he said. "We are starting to gel more and understand the schemes. Our backs are starting to trust the linemen up front to create those holes. I just think we are more familiar with each other. It's really starting to take that next step."
The Bluejays are currently ranked No. 2 in Class C-2 by the Omaha World-Herald. They currently have wins over No. 8 Auburn and No. 9 Wayne. The Bluejays have an opportunity for another victory over a ranked foe when they face No. 4 Wahoo.
The Warriors are currently 4-1 on the season and are coming off a bye week following a canceled bout with Louisville.
"They are very well-coached and disciplined," Thompson said. "They do things right and exactly the way they want to do. They're the state champs, so we know we are going to be in a big test."
Coach Thompson and his crew are excited for the challenge ahead of them Friday night.
"We look at it as a challenge to see where our program is," he said. "We had one challenge earlier this year that we were able to meet. This is just another one to see where we stack up in week seven."
Historically, Wahoo bodes pretty dominant offensive and defensive lines, which is something Coach Thompson is cognizant of.
"They do a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage," he said. "We need to win some of those battles. We know they are definitely going to win a few as well. Weathering that storm and getting the football going north and south as soon as quick as we can is going to be important.
Grant Hansen will be in Wahoo on Friday providing updates as part of KMA Sports' week seven coverage, which will begin at 6:20 and run through midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Thompson can be heard below.