(Nebraska City) -- Lourdes Central Catholic nabbed their first win of the season last Friday night. The Knights (1-2) rolled to a 44-14 victory over perennially-successful Johnson-Brock.
“We knew we were going to have a fight on our hands,” Coach Jon Borer told KMA Sports. “Our kids just came out ready to play after the first two games didn’t go quite the way we wanted.”
The first two games, though, likely set things up for their performance in the third week. Lourdes met two of the better teams in 8-man Nebraska in Falls City Sacred Heart and Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
“We have some pretty smart, football smart kids,” Borer said. “We have 18 juniors and seniors, and that helps quite a bit when you have that kind of leadership up top. They’re used to playing good teams. It’s tough to lose your first two games, but they kept showing up to work hard in practice. I’m proud of them.”
The Knights will look for their second consecutive win when they travel to Palmyra on Friday evening. The Panthers are 2-1 with a pair of wins over winless Omaha Christian Academy and Conestoga and a loss to 2-1 Brownell Talbot.
“They have a really good receiver (Andrew Waltke),” Borer said. “He’s a good player and definitely someone to pay attention to. They like to spread you out a bit, and they’re very similar to Johnson-Brock.”
Borer says the fact that they just spent all of last week preparing for a spread team can only serve to help them this week.
“Their spread is a little different,” he added. “They have a nice screen game, and they do some interesting things when they throw the ball. You have to really practice and get ready for it.”
In looking to win their second consecutive contest, Coach Borer says it starts with slowing down the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Waltke.
“We need to know where (he) is,” Borer said. “Ultimately, I think it comes down to getting after it up front. That’s what we emphasized against Johnson-Brock, and it worked for us.
“Everyone says this, but we need to run the ball. If we can run the ball, I think we’ll be able to have some success throwing the ball. If we can stay disciplined, not get too high or too low and stay steady, I think it’ll work out OK for us.”
Connor Clark will be in Palmyra on Friday evening providing reports from this matchup. Hear all of KMA’s coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight on Friday evening.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Borer below.