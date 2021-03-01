(Nebraska City) -- It’s been a historical year for the Lourdes Central Catholic girls basketball team, and that continues Wednesday in the Class C2 state tournament.
“It’s big for the kids,” Coach Mark Madison told KMA Sports. “We had never won a conference tournament at our school, and we got that done. Then we talked about district championships.”
The Knights (20-4) clinched their third state tournament and second in the last three years with a 47-40 win over Ravenna in a district final on Friday.
“We were fortunate to win some games earlier in the season that we needed to get a (good) seed,” Madison said. “Ravenna was a good team, but we were sharp and came out with our ears back. It was 9-0 before they knew what hit them.”
Lourdes Central Catholic was well-prepared for any team they saw in a district final, given a loaded schedule during the regular season. Madison says 10 teams that they played this season were in a district final on Friday.
“That’s just about half the teams we played,” Madison said. “There’s a lot of representation from Southeast Nebraska, and hopefully going forward (that can help). State is three straight games against quality opponents, and we’ve experienced that. Hopefully, we can use that and go through those and handle those with grace.”
The Knights open their tournament run on Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 against fourth-seeded Bridgeport (23-3).
“They get a lot of shots up,” Coach Madison said. “They score a lot of times in the 70s and really extend. Ball-handling will be a key factor. If we turn the ball over, that’s going to be an issue, obviously. If we can handle that pressure, we should get really good layups or kick outs for 3. Taking care of the ball under that pressure is big.”
The Wednesday afternoon game will be played at Lincoln Southeast with the winner moving to a Thursday night game at Pinnacle Bank Arena against either Crofton or Centennial.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Madison below.