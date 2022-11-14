(Grant City) -- Worth County football will play for a district championship on Friday evening. However, it didn’t come easy.
The Tigers (9-2) played one of the state’s most challenging schedules during the regular season, and they have worked their way through undoubtedly the toughest district to get to this point. To add to it, they were down two scores early in their district semifinal this past Friday against Platte Valley.
“We didn’t start typically the way we would have liked to start,” Coach Jon Adwell told KMA Sports. “The backs were against the wall, but the kids dug their toes in and found a way to grind through to get things going on the right track. The resilience they show is a testament of who they are. It’s a good group of kids that aren’t afraid to get out and work, and if things don’t go right, they’re determined to find a way to make it happen.”
The win for Worth County was their sixth in the last seven games. The only loss in that run came to top-ranked North Andrew (12-0), which they will meet for the Class 8-Player District 4 title on Friday.
“We’re pretty evenly matched teams,” Adwell said. “We went toe to toe (with North Andrew). Probably the difference in the game was with three seconds before the half, we tried to take a shot and it didn’t work out too well. They had a scoop and score, and that was the difference in the game. From then on, with them being up two (scores), we had to kind of call a little bit different game.”
Both teams had their struggles stopping the other offense in the 56-48 North Andrew win. Unsurprisingly, the Cardinals leaned on their run game. More surprisingly, Worth County took to the air and had great and consistent success.
Worth County junior quarterback Tyler New threw for 242 yards and five touchdowns, completing 20 of his 26 passes. Senior Dylan McIntyre hauled in seven of those completions for 145 yards and three touchdowns while junior Grant McIntyre had four catches for 34 yards and two scores.
“Any time we can, we definitely want to run the ball,” Adwell said, “but we know we have the capacity with Tyler and some of the receivers to be able to pass it. We don’t want to get too crazy and go all in on that, but we understand and know we have that capability and those type of skills.”
While the Tigers unleashed their aerial attack, North Andrew found their ground game was causing major issues for the Worth County defense. Senior Hayden Ecker had 297 yards and four touchdowns while the Cardinals posted 380 yards and averaged 7.8 per carry as a team.
“We didn’t do a very good job of stopping their run game,” Adwell admitted. “They’re really big across the front, and Hayden Ecker is one heck of a runner. We’ve got to do a better job of making sure we control our gaps and keep him hemmed in there. If we can do that, that gives us a better chance of being able to come out on top. If we can get a couple two or three stops and maybe a turnover or two, that plays well for us and for our offense to be able to go out and do some work.”
And that’s what Adwell believes round two with North Andrew will come down to.
“We’ve got to be able to get a few stops on defense,” he reiterated. “They’re going to get their yards and their touchdowns, and we’re going to make some plays of our own. But it’s going to come down to who can make the most stops and who can create some turnovers. If we can create some turnovers and capitalize, that’s huge. That makes a big deal in the playoffs.”
Worth County/North Andrew is slated for a 7:00 kickoff in Rosendale on Friday evening. Check out the full interview with Coach Adwell below.