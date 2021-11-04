(Wayland) -- A play Braden Wessel and the Audubon faithful will never forget sent the Wheelers into a state semifinal for the second time in three years with a thrilling 34-30 win over WACO, Wayland in a Class 8-Player State Quarterfinal on Thursday.
"I'm just so proud of our kids," said Audubon Coach Sean Birks. "They stayed level-headed. The moment was never too big for those guys."
"We've been playing together since fourth grade," quarterback Gavin Smith said. "For us to achieve our dreams is great."
Wessel's 70-yard punt return for a score with 1:47 left was the final twist and turn of a wild game.
"It was a weird punt," Wessel said. "I had to catch it over the shoulder, and it was kinda sketchy. I saw a lot of guys coming at me and knew I had to make a play. It was so exciting. Pure adrenaline and joy."
"I couldn't be happier for Braden Wessel," said Birks. "He's such a selfless kid. He's about getting the win and is such a smart, high IQ kid. Nobody deserves it more than that kid."
Both teams made no secret about their desire to run the ball. However, WACO's physical defense stifled Smith to only four rushing yards in the first half while taking a 16-14 lead into the break.
"They were playing really well and keying on me," Smith said. "I knew they were going to try to stop me. At halftime, we saw stuff and spread things out."
Audubon started the second half strong, scoring two quick touchdowns with runs from Carter Andreasen and Smith to take a 28-16 lead heading into the final frame.
"We talked more about where the gaps were," Birks said. "Overall, we do a good job making adjustments at halftime. We knew things we wanted to do. We just weren't executing well early. We hadn't played a team quite like this. Our kids had to do some adjusting."
WACO opened the fourth by capping off a 14-play, 57-yard drive with a touchdown to cut the deficit to 28-23, then got a quick stop and regained the lead with a dazzling 35-yard run touchdown run by Simeon Reichenbach, making the score 30-28 with 7:25 left. The Wheelers' ensuing drive was unsuccessful, and they punted with just over five minutes remaining.
The prospects of getting another possession weren't promising. Especially after a defensive holding penalty negated a sack on third down, extending WACO's drive. However, the Audubon defense stiffened and forced WACO to punt with less than two minutes left, setting the stage for Wessel's legendary moment.
"We trusted our defense," Birks said. "Our kids did a nice job of staying the course and getting a stop."
WACO had a chance for a game-winning drive, but a Manny Beisswenger interception and a first down run by Smith secured the victory for Audubon.
Smith worked through his early-game woes and finished with 82 rushing yards and a score. He also threw for 147 yards and connected with Andreasen for a 65-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Andreasen finished the evening with three scores -- two rushing and one receiving -- and posted 10 tackles on defense.
"We started shaky and slow," Andreasen said. "They were hard-hitting the entire game. We just had to get on with our offense like we usually do."
Gavin Larsen posted a team-high 16 tackles while Smith posted 14, and Joey Schramm had 12 stops.
The state quarterfinal victory for Audubon comes one year after the Wheelers surrendered a 27-7 lead to eventual state champion Remsen, St. Marys.
"That Remsen loss stung last year and was something our kids thought about in the offseason," Birks said.
"We weren't able to respond last year," Smith said. "This year, we were able to bounce back, keep our heads up and make plays. Being in that situation last year helped us."
Reichenbach led WACO with 161 rushing yards and two scores. Reichenbach also tossed for 31 yards after starter Isaac Oswald exited the game with a first-half injury.
"It's too bad somebody had to lose," Birks said. "Those kids from WACO played their tails off."
While WACO closes their season at 10-1, Audubon preps for a state semifinal against 8-Player District 10 foe CAM, who cruised into Cedar Falls with a 64-13 win over Newell-Fonda on Thursday. The two squads met on September 24th, with CAM taking advantage of a fast start for the 58-42 victory.
"I'm proud I get another week with these guys," Birks said. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity. These kids have been through it once, so maybe it won't be shiny and new."
Audubon/CAM is a 10 a.m. kickoff on Wednesday in Cedar Falls. Check out the full interviews with Wessel, Andreasen, Smith and Coach Birks below.