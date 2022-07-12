(Mondamin) -- The West Harrison baseball team is on the cusp of their fourth state tournament berth in program history and first since 2005.
The only thing standing between the Hawkeyes (17-6) and a return to Carroll is the top-ranked team in Class 1A.
"We're feeling pretty good," said Coach Rowdy Evans. "We've had some close games, but we're still alive. That's the main thing."
Coach Evans' team kicked off their postseason with a dominant 13-3 win over Sidney but then found themselves in tight battles with St. Albert (9-8) and Woodbine (11-7) to claim the Class 1A District 2 title. The high-scoring affairs have been nerve-wracking, but it's shown their offensive strengths, too.
"We're scoring runs and hitting up and down the lineup," Evans said. "Our pitching has been solid, and our defense has been shaky at times, but our hitting has stood out."
The Hawkeyes have averaged 11 runs per game in their last five games and are hitting .303 as a team this season.
"We had some guys with tough luck most of the season," Evans said. "Now they're starting to find holes. One through nine, we're hitting. The strikeouts have come down. Offensively, we're playing as good as we have all year."
The Hawkeyes displayed their offensive surge in Saturday's district final when they churned out 11 runs on 12 hits to win the rubber match with Rolling Valley Conference foe Woodbine.
"In the second inning, we scored three or four runs and got ahead," Evans said. "That gave us some momentum, and we kept it."
Junior Sage Evans is hitting .457 with a team-high 31 RBI, Koleson Evans hits .434 with 23 RBI, Mason King has a .347 average with 22 RBI, and Mason McIntosh hits .329 with 22 RBI.
On the bump, Sage Evans has shined in 21 innings of relief with a 1.33 ERA and 34 strikeouts. McIntosh (42 1/3 IP, 1.65 ERA, 46 K), Koleson Evans (33 2/3 IP, 1.66 ERA, 58 K) and King (31 IP, 1.81 ERA, 58 K) have also produced stout numbers.
Not only have those four paved the way for a memorable baseball season, but they were also the catalysts for West Harrison's first-ever state basketball qualification last winter.
Coach Evans -- the head basketball coach-- feels the big game experience those four gained on the hardwood has helped them stay composed on the diamond this year.
"They're not nervous," he said. "You can tell they have big-game experience."
Fittingly, the Hawkeyes must get past the team that ended their basketball season -- Remsen, St. Mary's -- if they are to return to state for the first time in nearly two decades.
The Hawks (32-0) narrowly escaped an upset in the district finals, holding on for a 2-1 win over Gehlen Catholic.
Remsen, St. Mary's averages 10 runs per game, hits .397 as a team and has a 0.58 ERA. Dethroning the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A won't be easy, but Coach Evans' team is ready for the challenge.
"They do everything right," Coach Evans said. "They have great pitching, hit the ball well and play good defense. We'll need to get some two-out hits and get some runs in. We've focused on putting the ball, hitting behind runners and doing the little things. We have to play defense because they're going to put it in play. If we play excellent defense and do the little things, we could sneak out with a win."
West Harrison/Remsen, St. Mary's is at 7 PM Tuesday at Sioux City East High School.