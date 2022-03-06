(Mondamin) -- For the first time in school history, West Harrison’s boys take the big stage at the state basketball tournament on Monday afternoon.
The sixth-seeded Hawkeyes (22-3) meet No. 3 seed Remsen, St. Mary’s (24-0) in a Class 1A state quarterfinal at 3:45 on KMA-FM 99.1.
“It was just teamwork,” Hawkeyes head coach Rowdy Evans told KMA Sports following a substate final win over AHSTW. “Our effort never wavered. These boys’ belief in each other didn’t waver either. They just kept fighting and fighting.”
While Evans’ thoughts came from their state-qualifying win, it could have just as easily described their entire season. That includes a thrilling 58-57 1A second round win over Tri-Center that needed a Mason McIntosh buzzer-beating triple to advance.
“It’s been our dream since day one,” McIntosh said. “We’ve been doing it since we were little kids, ever since we could walk and talk. It’s a great feeling.”
McIntosh, a sophomore, is the only non-junior in the projected starting lineup this week. He’s joined by Mason King, Koleson and Sage Evans and Brady Melby. King is the team’s leading scorer at 15.4 points per game while Koleson Evans averages 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds. Sage Evans has filled the boxscore with 13.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
“With this junior group, I started coaching them in kindergarten,” Coach Evans said. “Me and my dad would take them to the state tournament to watch games every year. I said, ‘Hey, if we keep working hard, we’re going to get there,’ and by gosh, we’re there.”
Melby has added 5.9 points per game while junior reserve Walker Rife is at 6.3 per game and McIntosh averages 5.1. Freshman Nolan Birdsall is another key reserve for the Hawkeyes success this year.
To take down Remsen, St. Mary’s, West Harrison will likely need to be firing on all cylinders. Not many will expect the upstart to make noise in Des Moines, but that’s just the way they like it.
“We’re going to have to have that underdog mentality like (against AHSTW),” Sage Evans said. “Hustle, win every 50-50 ball.”
“We’ve got the opportunity, so we better make it happen,” McIntosh added. “Just keep playing our ball, keep sharing it and keep scoring. Just play great defense. Defense leads to offense.’
Hear the West Harrison/Remsen St. Mary’s Class 1A state quarterfinal on KMA-FM 99.1 Monday afternoon at 3:45 PM. Check out our Know Your Opponent feature on Remsen St. Mary’s linked here.