Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.