(Mondamin) -- A season with high expectations has lived up to the hype for the West Harrison boys so far.
The Hawkeyes started the year 6-0 and currently sit at 12-2 with six games left in the regular season.
"One thing we talked about all preseason was getting off to a fast start," said West Harrison head coach Rowdy Evans. "We were 8-1 going into Christmas break, and I was happy with how we were playing. Coming out of the break, we haven't got a chance to get rolling, but we've bounced back. Hopefully, we can keep it going."
West Harrison returned the top three scorers and four of the top six scorers from last year's team that reached the district finals. And they garnered some statewide notoriety with votes in the Associated Press preseason poll.
"They were (high)," Evans said. "The boys worked hard over the summer and played quite a bit."
They've had little trouble meeting those expectations this season in large part because of their trio of Mason King, Koleson Evans and Sage Evans.
King leads the Hawkeyes in scoring with 16.2 points per game and shoots 44.9% from the field while also handing out 4.5 assists and snagging 2.3 steals per game. King recently broke the school record with 40 points and 10 3-pointers in a dominant 70-38 win over Paton-Churdan.
"He is shooting the ball with tremendous confidence this year," Coach Evans said. "He's learned how to move without the basketball to get open, and he continues to get better all the time."
Koleson Evans -- a 6-foot-6 junior -- contributes 13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. He's also been a human highlight reel with several dunks.
"Koleson is a three-level scorer," Coach Evans said. "He's a hard matchup for 1A. He does things most kids that are 6'5" or 6'6" in 1A can't do."
The third piece of the trio -- junior Sage Evans -- stuffs the staff sheet nightly with 12.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game.
"He's a different animal," Coach Evans said. "He can handle the ball like a point guard, rebounds like a 6'5" center and has tremendous passing skills."
Brady Melby, Walker Rife and Mason McIntosh complement the three-headed monster with 6.9, 6.7 and 4.0 points per game in a West Harrison offense that shoots at a 49% effective clip and averages 63.6 points per game.
"When we shoot the ball well, we can score a lot of points," Coach Evans said. "We can find a way to get points with offensive rebounds when we aren't shooting well."
The Hawkeyes close the regular season with games against CAM (Tuesday), Glidden-Ralston (Friday), East Mills (Monday), Ar-We-Va (February 1st), Woodbine (February 7th) and St. Albert (February 8th) before opening their district play in Class 1A District 16.
There aren't many secrets in West Harrison's district, as Rolling Valley Conference foes Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Glidden-Ralston, Paton-Churdan and Woodbine also reside in 1A-16.
Even the non-conference foes -- Tri-Center and Logan-Magnolia -- are familiar opponents. The Hawkeyes beat Tri-Center on December 6th and scrimmaged Logan-Magnolia over Christmas break.
Coach Evans' team should be the favorite in their district, but he's not discounting anybody.
"I think our district is tough," Evans said. "In Rolling Valley this year, everybody is beating up on everybody. If they are in our conference, that's the third time we will play them. That's always hard. They know us, and we know them."
