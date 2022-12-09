(Mondamin) -- A season with plenty of promise and excitement is off to a fine start for the West Harrison boys basketball team.
One year removed from the program's first trip to the state tournament, the Hawkeyes have come out of the gate with wins over West Monona, Boyer Valley, Tri-Center and Coon Rapids-Bayard by 30, 37, 30 and 33 points.
"We've come out and hit on all cylinders," Coach Rowdy Evans said. "We're rounding into shape."
The Hawkeyes returned every contributor from last year's state quarterfinal team, so expectations were high entering the season.
"When you make the first-ever state tournament and bring everybody back, everyone is excited," Coach Evans said. "There's a lot of excitement around the school right now.'
Perhaps the biggest challenge Coach Evans has faced this season has been keeping his talented team focused and grounded.
"When you're winning by 30 points, high school kids start to think they're pretty good," he said. "We got grounded a little bit against Tri-Center when we were down 15-1 after the first quarter. If you don't show up, teams will beat you."
Mason King is West Harrison's leading scorer with 18.3 points per game, while Koleson Evans adds 16.3. Sage Evans averages a double-double with 11.0 points and 14.5 rebounds per contest, and Mason McIntosh contributes 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Brady Melby, Walker Rife, Nolan Birdsall and Nelson Clark have also been early-season contributors.
"We're sharing the ball," Coach Evans said. "Guys are identifying whose night it is, and they're getting extra shots. As a coach, I'm excited with how well we're moving the ball offensively. We're starting to click."
West Harrison's defense has held opponents to just 35.5 points per game.
"We've been changing up our defenses," Coach Evans said. "We're pressing a little bit. We're an athletic bunch. We can play zone or man. We're not stuck in one particular defense, so we're trying to change that up this year."
The Hawkeyes get a stern challenge on Monday evening when they face perennial 2A power Western Christian. They hope to use that game to shore up some things, such as free-throw shooting, which the Hawkeyes do at a 61.3% clip.
"We're a good free-throw shooting team," Evans said. "But it has not been good so far. We have to improve that. In a close game, that will cost you."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Evans.