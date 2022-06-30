(Mondamin) -- The West Harrison baseball team is the number three seed in Class 1A District 2 and will open their postseason against a familiar foe on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes head into their third meeting of the season against Sidney after a 14-6 regular season with a 10-6 showing in the testy Rolling Valley Conference.
"Our conference is extremely tough this year," said West Harrison head coach Rowdy Evans. "If you're not on your A-game, you're going to get beat. We had some close losses, games we didn't play well, and games we played well. It's been a rollercoaster ride this year -- I can't put my finger on one thing that caused it -- but it's been what it is."
Some of the peaks of the Hawkeyes' season include a dominant 11-0 win over Woodbine on May 23rd and a three-game win streak over Boyer Valley, Ar-We-Va and East Mills to close the regular season.
"When (things) are going good, we get balls in play with extra runs," Evans said. "It has jumpstarted us."
As with any rollercoaster, there have been some lows, too. Some of those include a three-game skid from June 8th to June 13th, where they lost to CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Woodbine -- the top three teams in the RVC.
"We strike out too much when things don't go well," Evans said. "We've had games where we get runners on second and third, and we get two or three guys striking out when we just need to put the ball in play."
The Hawkeyes hit .286 as a team and have averaged 8.6 runs per game.
The same duo that led West Harrison to a memorable basketball campaign -- Sage Evans and Koleson Evans -- have also sparked the baseball team's bats.
Sage leads the offense with a .450/.560/.667 line and 27 RBI while Koleson hits .408/.500/.634 with a 20 RBI.
Mason McIntosh isn't far behind with a .333/.459/.467 line and 20 RBI while Mason King (.322/.500/.576, 18 RBI), Brady Melby (.279/.450/.344, 13 RBI), Walker Rife (.255/.425/.309, 8 RBI), Nelson Clark (.238/.385/.262, 9 RBI), Gabe Gilgen (197/.380/.311, 9 RBI) and Jason Barry (.125/.364/.188) have also been staples in the lineup.
"We've grown over the season," Coach Evans said. "We've had guys hit the ball hard all season with nothing to show for it."
While the offense has had peaks and valleys, their defense has become a strength.
"I feel like we've grown quite a bit," Evans said. "We had a few young kids that hadn't played varsity. They made some errors early on, but we cleaned that up. And our pitching has been solid all year. It seems like our pitching is rounding into shape."
Sage Evans has tossed 17 1/3 innings -- mainly in relief -- with a 0.81 ERA and 32 strikeouts, while Koleson Evans has been their go-to starter with a 4-2 record, 0.89 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings. McIntosh has tossed 32 1/3 innings with a 1.73 ERA and 36 strikeouts, and King has 53 strikeouts and a 2.07 ERA in 27 innings.
"We're throwing strikes," Coach Evans said. "When those guys are on, we throw strikes and let our defense help us. They've done a good job overall. We've had some guys that didn't go so well, but as a season, we've done well."
There are unlikely any secrets for West Harrison as they open postseason action against Sidney on Saturday. The Cowboys (9-9) and Hawkeyes clashed twice this year. West Harrison won both meetings -- a 15-0 season-opening win on May 16th and an 11-0 win at their home tournament on June 18th.
"They're a good ball club," Evans said. "They're well-coached. I expect a good effort from them on Saturday. That's for sure."
West Harrison/Sidney is the first game of a doubleheader in Council Bluffs that will also feature St. Albert/East Mills in the nightcap. Derek Martin has the call on KMA-FM 99.1 beginning at 5 PM. Check out the full interview with Coach Evans below.