(Mondamin) -- Fresh off the first postseason victory in program history, the West Harrison Hawkeyes are one of 32 teams remaining in Class 8-Man.
The Hawkeyes earned that honor last Friday with a 54-42 win over Boyer Valley, their second victory over the Bulldogs in three weeks.
"It's huge, especially for our school," Coach Andrew Stevenson said of the win. "It's meant a lot to the kids. They've done a great job of being a team this year."
West Harrison's offense posted 404 total yards in the victory, 249 of which came from their patented triple-option rushing attack. However, they threw it around, too, posting 149 yards and three scores from the arm of quarterback Grant Gilgen.
"We spread it out a little bit more because we knew what they were coming with," Stevenson said.
While the passing game was there Friday, their go-to this year has been the ground game, where they've posted 1,799 yards and 27 scores on 314 carries.
"We've been able to stick with what we need to do and we've gotten to the next level," Stevenson said. "We've been able to break down our assignments a lot easier. The game is slowing down for the kids and they are starting to understand things. It's pretty neat to see."
Grant Gilgen has engineered their rushing attack this season with 878 yards and 13 scores while Gabe Gilgen and Walker Rife have also seen their fair share of totes.
The Hawkeyes enter the second round of the postseason at 4-4, which quadruples their win total and the same amount of wins they had posted in the previous four seasons. But it wasn't all smooth sailing after starting 1-3 with losses to Woodbine, Audubon and Coon Rapids-Bayard, who are a combined 19-1. Coach Stevenson says his team has learned from their early-season woes.
"Playing those teams, they don't make mistakes," Stevenson said. "We were making the simple things really hard, but we adjusted to that. We learned that if we don't make mistakes, we are going to be in a lot of games. That started to happen and be a habit."
Remsen, St. Marys is the opponent for the Hawkeyes in the Round of 32 Friday night.
The Hawks are 7-0, were a state semifinalist last season and are ranked No. 2 in the state by Radio Iowa.
Remsen, like West Harrison, runs an option attack.
"They do run the option quite a bit, but a lot of theirs is way more spread out than what we traditionally do," Stevenson said. "They run a lot of jet motions and reads. Their offensive line is fantastic. It's just something we need to zone in on and make our reads."
While Remsen's offense has been efficient with almost 2,500 total yards, their defense has been frugal, allowing only 11.5 points per game.
"We need to sustain drives and eat up the clock," Stevenson said. "Play our game and make sure we are getting our good chunks."
West Harrison/Remsen is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night. The complete interview with Coach Stevenson can be heard below.