(Des Moines) -- West Harrison’s historic season came to a finish on Wednesday night at the hands of the red-hot shooting of Josh Sanderson.
The Hawkeyes (24-2) lost a Class 1A state semifinal, 68-50, to top-ranked Grand View Christian (26-0), which employs height no 1A school can match up with. However, it was Sanderson that proved the difference.
The Thunder senior guard poured in 41 points behind 24 in the first period, finishing 14/26 from the field and 6/7 from 3-point range. He went 7/7 from the free throw line for good measure, completing one of the most incredible shooting performances in state history.
“He had one for the ages,” West Harrison head coach Rowdy Evans said. “In the first half, he was making shots with two guys on him and over the top of two guys. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anybody be that hot for a whole half. Some of the shots he took were extremely difficult.”
Sanderson’s shooting was enough to push Grand View Christian’s lead to 30 at halftime. They scored the first bucket of the second half to send it to 32, but West Harrison would not quit.
“I knew they would come back,” Coach Evans said. “I’ve coached a lot of these guys since they were in kindergarten. In 12 years I’ve been with them, they never once gave up on me or just quit. That’s a legacy that should lead all the way down.”
“We really toughed this one out,” Koleson Evans said. “All of us guys have been playing together for years, since we were little. We wanted to do this for each other.”
“We take extreme pride (in not giving up),” Sage Evans added. “We didn’t get down and give up and let them beat us by 50. We brought it back to 11 and continued to battle whole way. We take great pride in that.”
The Hawkeyes used a 23-4 stretch and a 12-0 spurt to pull within 11. That was as close as they would get, as Sanderson continued to come through in tight situations, including splashing a fadeaway 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer.
“We just talked it over (at halftime),” Mason McIntosh said. “We can’t get running clocked here, and we came out and started chipping away slowly. We started to reel it in and got the game in our favor. I guess we just spotted them that big lead, and it’s kind of hard to come back from that.”
During the run, the Hawkeyes started to look like the forceful juggernaut that cruised to 20 wins by 20 or more, including their state quarterfinal on Monday. Sage Evans led the run and finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Fellow senior and fellow Evans, Koleson, ended up with 11 points and six boards, and junior Mason McIntosh pitched in 10 points and eight rebounds. Another senior, Mason King, scored all eight of his points in the second half.
The end for the Hawkeyes may have come on Wednesday night, but it’s a senior class of five that made history, appearing in their first and second state tournaments and grabbing their first state tournament win. Along with the Evans boys (no relation) and King, Walker Rife and Brady Melby suited for the final time.
“(The seniors) all have a little piece of my heart,” Coach Evans said. “My own son (Sage) is involved in this. It’s going to be hard for me to say goodbye to these guys. I’m lucky. I get one more summer in the sun, so I’m not done with them quite yet.”
“It was an amazing experience,” Sage Evans added. “We got (a state tournament win), we got our whole school excited and I think the younger kids will be ready to work.”
“It’s been amazing,” Koleson Evans concluded. “I loved playing with these guys and being able to (play at state) with them. It means everything.”
Grand View Christian will play for the 1A state championship on Friday afternoon at 1:00 PM. Check out full video interviews with Coach Evans, Sage and Koleson Evans and McIntosh below.