(Mondamin) – The West Harrison baseball team is one win away from the school’s fourth-ever trip to the state tournament.
The Hawkeyes (23-3) pitched and played defense at an elite level and had just enough offense to knock off St. Albert 3-0 in a district final Saturday night.
"Both teams played extremely well," said West Harrison Head Coach Rowdy Evans. "I don't think either team had an error, they played defense, pitching was outstanding. It was just an excellent game all the way around."
The win avenged an early-season loss to the Falcons and propelled the Hawkeyes into a Substate Final on Tuesday night.
The two teams traded zeroes through the first 2 ½ innings, as starting pitchers Mason King (West Harrison) and Cael Hobbs (St. Albert) were sharp. The Hawkeyes finally broke through in the third. Nelson Clark led off the inning with a single and Jason Barry followed with a walk. Nolan Birdsall grounded into a fielder’s choice and stole second to put two in scoring position for King, who laced a ball into center. Clark scored easily and Birdsall was thrown out at the plate, but West Harrison jumped in front 1-0. It was the bottom of their order setting the table.
"In the games that we score a lot of runs, it's usually those getting on and then our top of the order comes up where we've got a lot of good sticks," said Evans. "Those guys have drove in a lot of runs this year for us. When they get on base and set the table for us, it just makes our offense go."
West Harrison added two huge insurance runs in the fifth. With two outs, Birdsall and King were both hit by pitches before Brady Melby scorched a ball into right field that two-hopped the fence and scored both runners, putting his team up 3-0.
"I was just trying to find a straight fastball to hit," said Melby. "I got a good pitch and barreled it up."
The Hawkeyes turned to Koleson Evans on the mound to nail down the final six outs, and he responded with three strikeouts to close the door.
King took the win on the mound, striking out six in five innings of work. He allowed just two hits and walked one.
"My fastball, I was really able to spot it up really well, get it out of the zone when I needed to when I was ahead in the count," said King. "My curveball was not breaking the greatest. It wasn't super tight, so I still put that fastball and just worked it around the zone. It got the job done tonight."
The win moves the Hawkeyes into a Substate Final Tuesday night against Class 1A No. 10 Gehlen Catholic. West Harrison hasn’t been to the State Tournament since making three consecutive appearances from 2003-2005.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with King, Melby and Evans in a video you can view below.
St. Albert got two hits from Parker Heisterkamp and one hit from Cole Pekny. Cael Hobbs threw all six innings, striking out five with two walks and four hits.