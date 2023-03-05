(Mondamin) -- West Harrison boys basketball makes their return trip to Des Moines on Monday, and this time they plan on staying for a bit.
The fourth-seeded Hawkeyes (23-1) meet fifth-seeded Dunkerton (24-1) on Monday afternoon at 12:15 PM in a Class 1A state quarterfinal game on KMA-FM 99.1. It’s their second straight and second overall state basketball tournament appearance.
“It’s been our mission all year,” Hawkeyes head coach Rowdy Evans told KMA Sports after a 56-40 substate final victory over Bedford. “When we left (the Wells Fargo Arena) last year, everybody said that we were coming back.”
There was hardly a moment all season where that proclamation looked like it would be false. West Harrison, which lost in a state quarterfinal to Remsen St. Mary's last year, has been one of the most dominant teams in the state this year, winning their games by an average margin of 31.37 (3rd in 1A).
“All of those guys that were juniors (last year) are seniors now,” Coach Evans added. “This was the mission.”
Among the seniors are starters Koleson and Sage Evans, Mason King and Walker Rife, as well as key reserve Brady Melby. Junior Mason McIntosh is also a regular starter while Nolan Birdsall has been an active reserve in all 24 games this season. Juniors Jacob Barry, Nelson Clark and Brady Lewis, sophomores Brody Gore, Jason Barry, Jamison Martin and Sean Freet and freshmen Kendel Baldwin, Tyler Knauss and Wyatt Michael make out the rest of the roster.
“It feels great (going back to state),” Sage Evans said. “We’re looking to make a run this time.”
Sage and Koleson Evans (no relation) have continued their greatness this season. Koleson has averaged 16.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks while Sage is at 15.1 points, 16.2 boards, 5.1 assists and 2.8 steals.
King (14.4 PPG, 4.2 APG) is also in double figures, and McIntosh (8.2 PPG), Rife (5.4 PPG) and Melby (4.2 PPG) have all contributed to an offense that ranks 10th in 1A with 70.5 points per game. The defense has been even better, ranking fourth in the state with 39.1 points allowed per game.
“We’re going to have to shoot the ball,” Coach Evans said of state. “We need to shoot the ball better than we did (in the substate final). We struggled at times, and we have to be more consistent.”
West Harrison/Dunkerton will tip off at approximately 12:15 on KMA-FM 99.1 Monday afternoon.