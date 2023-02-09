(Mondamin) -- Another West Harrison senior standout will continue to display their talents at the next level with Morningside.
Walker Rife joins teammates Sage Evans (football) and Mason King (baseball) in pledging to the Sioux City school. Like Evans, Rife will play for one the premier NAIA football programs.
“When I decided I wanted to go to Morningside was probably when I met (Head Coach Steve Ryan),” Rife said. “I got in touch with (an assistant coach), and they seemed pretty inviting. When I went on a campus visit, the campus was pretty nice. It felt relaxing and like it would be a new home.”
Rife rushed for 1,312 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Hawkeyes this past fall, as they won their first district championship, claimed their first playoff berth and then won their first playoff game in school history.
“I like that (Morningside) has a winning record,” Rife said. “They have a good program. Obviously, they know what they’re doing. They’ve won three championships in the last four years. It’s just a winning culture there.”
While Rife, Evans and King made their own individual decisions, Rife said it did make it a little bit easier to choose Morningside knowing that he would have some of his classmates there.
As for the question of his future position, Rife believes he will get an opportunity to start out in the backfield.
“They said whatever I wanted to play they would make me an offer according to what they think,” he said. “Right now, I’m sticking with running back, but if I can’t do running back then I’ll probably move to slot or cornerback.”
With the decision finished, Rife says there’s plenty of thanks to go around along with his own hard work and talent.
“My biggest mentor has been my dad,” he said. “He’s coached me ever since I was little, and he got me into the sport. I’ve learned most of my skills from him. All of my other coaches have played an important role in everything I learned and in my development. Then, my teammates. We all pushed each other to make one another better, and we’re all in the weight room together getting stronger and better.”
Listen to the full interview with Rife on his college decision below.