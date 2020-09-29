(Mondamin) -- West Harrison picked up their second high-scoring win of the season on Friday night, leaning on a dynamic rushing attack to beat Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
The Hawkeyes (2-3 overall, 2-3 8-8) averaged 8.7 yards per carry on 38 rushes, finishing the night with 332 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
“I like to emphasize running the football,” Coach Andrew Stevenson told KMA Sports. “We had a pretty good night.”
Senior quarterback Grant Gilgen had 207 yards and five touchdowns while junior Gabe Gilgen added 72 yards and two scores of his own. Coach Stevenson says the offensive line paved the way.
“Center Jacob Garcia, guard Sage Evans and tight end Brecken Pavlik,” he said. “We ran right behind those guys all night. Our fullback Walker Rife has done great blocking for them. It was a whole team effort and good to see.”
The second win of the season for the Hawkeyes means they doubled their win total from last season and equaled their total wins of the three previous seasons. A third victory would mean their most in a single season since the 2014 year.
“I think we’re starting to get more fundamentally sound and more disciplined in our jobs,” Stevenson said. “Defensively, we need to clean up a bit, and offensively we still need to clean some stuff up, but we’re getting better week to week.”
The next challenge for the West Harrison defense is in trying to slow down one of the best passing attacks in the area. Boyer Valley quarterback Gavin Reineke has already thrown for 1,271 yards and 17 touchdowns.
“(He) is one of the top passers in the state,” Stevenson said. “We’ve got to watch out for him and keep him in check.”
The Bulldogs (1-4, 1-4) have lost four straight after an opening week victory. They have, however, scored at least 26 points in three of those four defeats.
“We’re going to have to spend the week studying tape and see what routes they like to do,” Stevenson said. “We need to communicate a lot better on defense and know who has what.”
The Bulldogs receiving group has a trio — juniors Jaidan TenEyck and Trevor Malone and sophomore Drew Volkmann — with at least 257 yards receiving each.
“Play whistle to whistle football,” Stevenson said of Friday night’s keys. “Block and wrap up. If we can limit big plays, we could have a good night.”
Quin Mann will be in Dunlap on Friday evening and provide reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear our full coverage of week six on Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Stevenson below.