(Mondamin) -- The West Harrison football team has used a balanced offensive attack and opportunistic defense to race to its first 4-0 start since 2001.
The KMA State No. 10 Hawkeyes won back-to-back one-score games against Exira-EHK and CAM before taking down Boyer Valley 35-0 last week.
"Defensively, we had an excellent game," said Head Coach Andrew Stevenson. "We played really well in containing the run and their passing attack. I think we ended up with 12 sacks. Just overall, the group effort defensively has been great for us all year. We've had 16 turnovers that we've created and only given up three, so that's been the strength of our team."
The defense has led the way in the fast start, surrendering just 15.5 points per game with 24 sacks and 16 forced turnovers.
"We attack," said Stevenson. "We're an aggressive defense. We make sure that we are really on them. We don't hide it. We play man-to-man, so everybody knows that. We try to get pressure on the quarterback, and we don't try to blitz all that often. If we do, we send every single linebacker, not just one person."
Many of the contributors for this year's squad were members of last year's state basketball qualifying team, as well as a baseball team that made a substate final. Stevenson says that core group has led to the big turnaround for the football program.
"They are so team-oriented," said Stevenson. "It doesn't matter who had a good game or whose night it was, they just want to win. They want to keep putting their best foot forward as a team and try to do the best they can for each other. As a coach, I can't ask for anything more. I was with them during basketball as an assistant coach. We turned a corner there about Christmas last year and they've just kept it rolling."
Up next for the Hawkeyes is a road matchup with Coon Rapids-Bayard. The Crusaders are 3-1 and are averaging over 407 yards per contest.
"Their speed presents a real big challenge, and that's something we haven't seen quite yet," said Stevenson. "We've played some really good team, but Coon Rapids-Bayard is very fast."
For his team to come out on top, Stevenson says his team needs work on fine-tuning some small things.
"We need to sustain our blocks and get our running game really going," said Stevenson. "They're doing a good job, but we really need to sustain our blocks in some different sets. We need to take smaller chunks in the passing game and work the ball around a little bit more there."
You can hear reports from Friday night's matchup on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA. You can hear the full interview with Stevenson below.