(Des Moines) -- West Harrison’s first state tournament win in school history and latest in their historic season came almost exactly like the 23 before it.
The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes (24-1) cruised to an 85-63 win over fifth-seeded Dunkerton (24-2) behind their rebounding, their defense and their pure will to win every loose ball and carom that came off the rim.
“I think that’s the most complete game we’ve played all year,” West Harrison head coach Rowdy Evans told KMA Sports. “We played really well. Offensively, we clicked. We shared the ball, and it wasn’t just a one-man show.”
Koleson and Sage Evans posted double-doubles and all five starters scored in double figures to lead West Harrison in a game that never seemed to be in doubt.
“It’s great showing everybody that we don’t hide in a bad conference,” Sage Evans said. “Our conference is good, and as you can tell, we can play with anyone here.”
“It’s a big boost to our team,” Walker Rife pitched in. “It was just doing what we do in practice.”
Koleson Evans finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds, Sage Evans added 11 and 21 with four assists and Mason McIntosh pitched in 15 points, including 13 after halftime. Walker Rife equaled a season-high with 14, and Mason King put in 13 points with four assists, as West Harrison shot 54.2% from the field and out-rebounded Dunkerton by an incredible 34.
In fact, West Harrison’s 16 offensive rebounds, Sage Evans’ 21 boards and Koleson Evans’ 14 either exceeded or tied Dunkerton’s 14 total boards.
“Sage and Koleson controlled the rebounds,” Coach Evans said. “That was one of our keys coming in, and I think we controlled the tempo.”
In all, the West Harrison victory is their 20th in a row and 22nd by at least 20 points.
“We were just showing our physicality,” Koleson Evans said. “If we weren’t physical, I don’t know if we would be getting as many rebounds. If we weren’t rebounding, we might have lost that. We didn’t give them many second chance shots.”
As a team, the Hawkeyes shot 54.2% from the field, 40.0% from the 3-point line and outscored Dunkerton by 20 in the paint (44-24) and by 18 in second-chance points (23-5).
“When they were younger, we always played up with older kids,” Coach Evans said. “We were always smaller than everybody, and that’s how we had to win. We had to out-hustle people and get the loose balls, do the extra things on the rebounds and it’s paid off.”
The win sends West Harrison on to a Class 1A state semifinal against undefeated and top-ranked Grand View Christian, which moved to 25-0 with a 61-51 win over New London earlier on Monday.
“They’re really good, and they’re really tall,” Coach Evans said. “I didn’t get a chance to watch much of their game, but we’ll get some film and watch them on the bus on the way home. We’ll try to put a game plan together and try to advance to the championship.”
“I think it’ll be fine,” Koleson Evans said. “We’re going to go right at them. I think we’re more physical than they are, and I feel like we can push them around.”
West Harrison/Grand View Christian is slated for a 5:30 PM tip on Wednesday evening. Hear it on KMA-FM 99.1.
Check out full video interviews with Coach, Koleson and Sage Evans and Rife below.