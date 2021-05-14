(Mondamin) -- Four KMAlanders stole the show at Thursday's Class 1A State Qualifying Meet in Mondamin by qualifying for the 2021 State Track Meet in four events.
Two of those four-time qualifiers -- Riverside's Veronica Andrusyshyn and Woodbine's Layne Pryor -- led their teams two district titles.
Andrusyshyn's dominant performance was relay-heavy as she helped guide the Bulldogs to Des Moines in the sprint medley (1:54.64), shuttle hurdle (1:12.15) and 4x100 (52.42) while also qualifying for state in the 100 (13.73).
"I'm so proud of myself and my team," Andrusyshyn said. "We were outstanding. The sprint med, my only worry was getting out of bricks because I false-started at WIC. For my open 100, I have troubles finishing, so I just made sure I went all the way through."
Andrusyshyn's stellar night comes a little over two years after her brother, Val, posted a memorable state-qualifying meet performance of his own with three goals.
"After my third one, I told him I was one more away from being better than him," Veronica joked.
Emma Gordon, Izzy Bluml and Lydia Erickson joined Andrusyshyn won the sprint medley. Bluml, Erickson and Gordon were also on the 4x100 squad and Bluml, Mack Olmestead-Mitchell and Kya Hackett contributed to the shuttle hurdle championship.
"It's amazing," Andrusyshyn said about the relays. "We have some things we can work on, but state's next week, so we have some time. We want to place at state."
Erickson also won the 200 (27.52).
Riverside scored 92 points as a team, two better than runner-up Logan-Magnolia.
Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge joined her Western Iowa Conference counterpart as a four-time champion on Thursday night. The Wichita State commit won the 800 (2:23.90), 1500 (5:05.05) and 3000 (11:22.58). Pogge partnered with Jaden Franke, Emile Sorenson and Kyla Corrin to qualify in the distance medley (4:22.76).
"It means a lot," Pogge said. "My goal was to make it in four events. There was good competition, but I was ranked first, so that was my goal."
Pogge's dominant night on the track led Tri-Center to a fifth-place finish as a team.
West Monona finished third with 87 points, only five behind Riverside. They received automatic qualifications in the 4x800 and 4x400.
Woodbine claimed fourth. Jamie Plowman was their only state qualifier. She did so in the discus with a toss of 102-05.00
St. Albert received automatic qualifications in two events, and Lauren Williams had a hand in both of them.
Individually, Williams ran to a title in the 400 hurdles (1:08.03). She also partnered with Carly McKeever, Kaylee Epperson and Allie Petry to win the 4x200. Williams was the anchor.
"Missing last year was a bummer," Williams said. "It feels good, especially getting a relay to state. We haven't had one for a while. I think we did really well together."
Fremont-Mills will have two representatives in Des Moines next week as Izzy Weldon and Teagan Ewalt qualified in the 100 hurdles and 400-meter dash, respectively.
Weldon's triumph (17.11) came in a photo-finish, edging St. Albert's Pearl Reisz and Logan-Magnolia's Kiera Hochstein by six-hundredths of a second to qualify for state as a freshman.
"Coming in as a freshman, I didn't know what to expect with this," Weldon said. "I'm just happy the work paid off. I knew I had to lean. I didn't know what to expect from the results."
Ewalt posted a time of 1:03.80 to qualify in the 400.
"I came in prepared, focus and trying to control what I could control," Ewalt said. "I worked all season for this."
Other girls champions on Thursday included Ar-We-Va's Jadeyn Smith (shot put, 37-00) and Kora Obrecht (long jump, 16-01.00) and West Harrison's Maclayn Houston (high jump, 4-10).
On the boys side, Woodbine cruised to a district title behind another superb performance from Layne Pryor.
The Northern Iowa football commit posted four state qualifications and did so with a unique array of events -- 100 (11.68), 200 (23.17), shot put (55-04.50) and discus (179-11.75). Pryor accomplished his monster day while recovering from a knee injury.
"It was a toss-up whether I was going to run," he said. "But Coach (Ryan) Coenen thought the best thing for the team was to me in the sprints. Those were great races. We didn't get this chance last year. I wasn't going to let it slip away."
Teammate Nathan Colwell won the 800 (2:07.14) and the quartet of Andrew Thoreson, Erik Gau, Bernie Nelson and Conrad Schafer won the 4x100 in 45.17.
St. Albert's Sam Rallis also played a hand in four championships, though he did his in a trio of relays. Rallis, Greg Fagan, DJ Weilage and Brendan Monahan took first in the sprint medley (1:37.61), 4x200 (1:36.35) and 4x400. Keaton Barnes also contributed to the Falcons' dominant relays.
"It's always nice to get back to the Blue Oval," Rallis said. "I'm glad we all worked hard to get back there."
Rallis also won the 400 (52.04). His 400 win came from the first heat because he had not ran an open 400 this season and was unseeded.
"It's always hard to run in the slow heat," he said. "I just had to go for time and run as hard as I could."
Tri-Center's Brett McGee and Ar-We-Va's duo of Will Ragaller and Cooper Kock are state-bound in two events apiece.
McGee contributed to the victorious distance medley team and claimed the 3000. Ragaller and Kock were both members of the Rockets' championship in the shuttle hurdle relay while Ragaller won the long jump (20-04) and Kock won the high jump (6-00).
"I've been golfing all year," Ragaller said. "I've had to run on my own and have tried to stay in shape. In my third jump, I was going for a big one. It worked."
Riverside won the 4x800 with Drake Woods, JJ Wilson, Kaiden Hendricks and Aiden Bell (8:57.91), West Harrison's Hunter Hansen was the 400-meter hurdles champion (57.06), Boyer Valley's Patrick Heffernan won the 1600 (4:46.23) and West Monona's Brad Bellis claimed the 110 hurdles (15.43).
Complete results, qualifiers and video interviews with Ragaller, Ewalt, Weldon, Williams, Rallis, Pogge, Andrusyshyn and Pryor are available below.
GIRLS QUALIFIERS
100: Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside (13.73)
200: Lydia Erickson, Riverside (27.52)
400: Teagan Ewalt, Fremont-Mills (1:03.80)
800: Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center (2:23.90)
1500: Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center (5:05.05)
3000: Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center (11:22.58)
100H: Izzy Weldon, Fremont-Mills (17.11)
400H: Lauren Williams, St. Albert (1:08.03)
Shot: Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va (37-00)
Discus: Jamie Plowman, Woodbine (102-05)
Long Jump: Kora Obrecht, Ar-We-Va (16-01)
High Jump: Maclayn Houston, West Harrison (4-10)
4x100: Riverside -- Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Emma Gordon, Lydia Erickson (52.42)
4x200: St. Albert -- Carly McKeever, Kylee Epperson, Carly McKeever, Lauren Williams (1:51.36)
4x400: West Monona -- Tayah Struble, Kacy Miller, Meilla Struble, Mallory McCall (4:13.64)
4x800: West Monona -- Tayah Struble, Meilla Struble, Jalyn Struble, Mallory McCall (10:27.96)
SMR: Riverside -- Veronica Andrusyshyn, Emma Gordon, Izzy Bluml, Lydia Erickson (1:54.65)
DMR: Tri-Center -- Jaden Franke, Emile Sorenson, Kyla Corrin, Peyton Pogge (4:22.76)
SHR: Riverside -- Veronica Andrusyshyn, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Kia Hackett and Izzy Bluml (1:12.15)
BOYS QUALIFIERS
100: Layne Pryor -- Woodbine (11.68)
200: Layne Pryor -- Woodbine (22.71)
400: Sam Rallis --St. Albert (52.37)
800: Nathan Colwell -- Woodbine (2:07.14)
1600: Patrick Heffernan -- Boyer Valley (4:46.23)
3200: Brett McGee -- Tri-Center (10:16.94)
110H: Brad Bellis -- West Monona (15.43)
400H: Hunter Hansen -- West Harrison (57.06)
Shot: Layne Pryor -- Woodbine (55-04.50)
Discus: Layne Pryor -- Woodbine (179-11.75)
Long Jump: Will Ragaller -- Ar-We-Va (20-04.00)
High Jump: Cooper Kock -- Ar-We-Va (20-04.00)
4x100: Woodbine -- Andrew Thoreson, Erik Gau, Bernie Nelson, Conrad Schafer (45.17)
4x200: St. Albert -- Sam Rallis, DJ Weilage, Keaton Barnes, Brendan Monahan (1:36.35)
4x400: St. Albert -- Greg Fagan, Keaton Barnes, Brendan Monahan, Sam Rallis (3:32.18)
4x800: Riverside -- Drake Woods, JJ Wilson, Kaiden Hendricks, Aiden Bell (8:57.91)
SMR: St. Albert -- Brendan Monahan, DJ Weilage, Greg Fagan, Sam Rallis (1:37.61)
DMR: Tri-Center -- Jaydon Dooley, Luke Lehan, Michael Denning and McGee (3:51.58)
SHR: Ar-We-Va -- Will Ragaller, Zach Schimmer, Braeden Kirsch, Cooper Kock (1:05.81)