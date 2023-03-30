(Mondamin) -- Score another one for the Buena Vista chiropractic program.
Just weeks after AHSTW’s Kyle Sternberg committed to play basketball at Buena Vista due in large part to that academic program, West Harrison’s Koleson Evans announced he will play basketball and baseball at the Storm Lake school.
“I would say the (chiropractic) program I’m going into (was important),” Evans told KMA Sports. “Education is a big part of where I’m going.”
Evans, who was an All-KMAland choice this past basketball season, averaged 16.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game in helping the Hawkeyes to their first state semifinal appearance in school history.
“(Buena Vista) showed up to many of my games and have been so supportive of me for the past half-season or so,” Evans said. “They’re just a great coaching staff and everything is amazing.”
Evans says that he considered four schools along with Buena Vista before eventually choosing the Beavers thanks to their chiropractic program.
One of the main decisions he had to make during the process was choosing which sports to pursue. He had looks in basketball, baseball and football. At BV, he will focus on basketball and pitching in baseball. This past summer, Evans threw 36 1/3 innings, struck out 60 and walked just 26 while maintaining a 3.08 ERA.
“Those two sports have just been the love of my life,” he said. “I love pitching and then shooting the basketball has always been there. I’ve been doing it since I’ve been really small. I’m good at both of those (sports). Football, I don’t enjoy as much as I do those two.”
Evans is happy to have his decision out of the way and excited to continue to develop in both sports at Buena Vista.
“My mom and dad (have helped me),” he said. “They pushed me to go play down in Omaha, Council Bluffs and all these other places to get better. To go to these camps at different colleges and other places. The coaches throughout the years have pushed me really hard through high school and in select leagues. That’s the main reason why I’m this far into my career.”
Listen to much more with Evans on his decision in the audio file below.