(KMAland) -- Officials with the Rolling Valley Conference have released their All-Boys Basketball Team.
West Harrison's Koleson Evans, Sage Evans and Mason King are unanimous choices, along with Coon Rapids-Bayard's Lance Clayburg.
Trey Petersen (Exira-EHK), Cash Emgarten (Exira-EHK), Seth Hensley (CAM) and Carter Gruver (Woodbine) were also first teamers.
Cal Heydon (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Sam Foreman (CAM), Mason McIntosh (West Harrison), Easton Nelson (Exira-EHK), Emmett Neumann (Ar-We-Va), Drew Volkmann (Boyer Valley), Aiden Flathers (Exira-EHK), Derrek Kommes (Exira-EHK) and Carson Kelley (Woodbine) were picked for the second team.
