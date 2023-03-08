Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.