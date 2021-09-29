(Mondamin) -- West Harrison ran wild on their way to an upset win over Coon Rapids-Bayard last Friday evening. Now, the Hawkeyes (2-3 overall, 1-3 8-Player District 10) hope that success turns into a late season run to a playoff spot.
“We went into the week just trying to think of something where we could take care of the football a little bit more,” Coach Andrew Stevenson told KMA Sports. “We were having some turnover issues, trying to get healthy and in the right spots, and we decided to just go run heavy. It worked out really well for us.”
In the 48-12 win, Coach Stevenson’s team piled up 368 yards on the ground, divvying carries mostly between senior Gabe Gilgen and junior Walker Rife. Gilgen had 153 yards and a score on 23 carries while Rife went for 189 and four touchdowns on 21 totes.
“Those two are just really good all-around football players,” Stevenson noted. “They’re really good runners, and if they’re in open space they’re really hard to tackle and catch. They hardly ever go down on the first hit. They’re small, they see the hole and they explode through it. They did a really good job of it on Friday.”
The rushing total on Friday represents approximately 43.2% of their total for the entire season, and it could be a sign of things to come over the next several weeks, as they host Woodbine, travel to Audubon and then finish with a non-district contest at home against Griswold.
While the running game proved explosive, the defense held Coon Rapids-Bayard to just 282 total yards and 12 points in the win. That was one week after Crusaders quarterback Tanner Oswald had a school-record 507 yards passing in a win over Woodbine.
“We had to take notice (of their passing attack),” Stevenson said. “We spent a lot of time in individual drills with our pass rush and just making sure we were staying with our receivers. They did a really, really good job of that and played assignment football. They trusted each other.”
They’re likely to see plenty of footballs flying through the air again this Friday with one of the most prolific passers in the state on the other sideline in Woodbine’s Cory Bantam. The senior ranks second in 8-Player with 1,327 yards passing.
“They’re an explosive offense,” Stevenson said. “They’re kind of like us this year. Turnovers and little miscues here and there have kind of nipped them. Their 1-4 record doesn’t say a lot about who they are as a team. They’re a good team, and we have to focus in and know what we need to do for our jobs.”
And, of course, this is yet another version of a Harrison County Super Bowl. It’s a rivalry week for both the Hawkeyes and Tigers.
“(Woodbine) is a pretty good rivalry,” Stevenson said. “Everybody knows everybody, and they’ve played against (each other) since second grade. It can be friendly at times and heated at times, but we have fun with it.”
Follow all of KMA Sports' coverage on Friday evening on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.