(Council Bluffs) -- A 15-hit attack and a strong pitching performance sent West Harrison to a 13-3 win over Sidney in Class 1A District 2 First Round baseball on Saturday.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
The Hawkeyes (15-6) hit up and down the lineup and took advantage of seven Cowboys errors on their way to a district semifinal date with St. Albert — a winner over East Mills.
“I thought we played pretty well,” West Harrison head coach Rowdy Evans said. “We were really aggressive at the plate. If we got a strike, we did a really good job of hitting it. We got a little complacent towards the end, but we regained our focus and finished them off.”
West Harrison scored two runs with two outs in the first, getting a home run from Mason King, a double from Sage Evans and a run-scoring single out of pitcher Mason McIntosh. After Sidney answered in the top of the second with two of their own, the Hawkeyes bounced right back to it with two in the third.
King led off the frame with a triple and scored on Evans’ RBI single. While Evans was thrown out trying to stretch a double, McIntosh followed with a double and then scored after a Nelson Clark single and Cowboys error.
“We knew we weren’t going to see a whole lot of fastballs,” King said. “We saw a lot of off-speed, and we went up there, saw the baseball and drove it.”
The wheels officially came off the Sidney bus in the fourth inning, and West Harrison took advantage of it with aggressive swings and baserunning. Gabe Gilgen singled twice in the inning while Koleson Evans and Nelson Clark also had hits, and the Cowboys committed four errors, as the Hawkeyes scored six runs.
Sidney tacked on a run in the top of the sixth, but West Harrison answered with a three-run inning to walk-off the winner. Clark and Brady Melby had hits in the final frame of the night.
“We knew they had a few pitchers that would throw strikes and try to get ahead early,” Coach Evans added. “Instead of letting them get ahead, we wanted to hit it. I thought we did a really good job of jumping on that first pitch strike.”
While the Hawkeyes were smacking 15 hits, McIntosh spun six strong innings, striking out seven and working around five hits and just two walks.
“I was feeling pretty good,” McIntosh said. “The curveball was working especially well today. Just sticking to it because it was working.”
“I thought (McIntosh) did a really good job today,” Coach Evans said. “He got ahead for the most part. He got a few balls up, and they did a job of hitting it. That’s baseball.”
Clark led the offense with three hits and two RBI while Koleson Evans, King, Sage Evans, McIntosh and Gilgen all had two hits apiece. Melby, McIntosh and Clark had two RBI each, and King scored a team-high three runs.
For Sidney, Cole Stenzel had two hits and scored two runs, and Nik Peters added two hits, an RBI and a run scored. The Cowboys finish the season 9-10 and will say goodbye to seniors Jacob Hobbie, Garett Phillips, Brydon Huntley and Stenzel.
The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, will prepare for a Tuesday district semifinal at St. Albert against the defending 1A champion Falcons.
“We’re going to have to sharpen up,” Coach Evans said. “We had a few errors today, gave away some at bats and didn’t keep our focus. We’re just going to have to clean up everything. Each round gets a little harder, and we’re just going to have to keep getting better in all facets.”
Check out full video interviews with Coach Evans, McIntosh and King below.