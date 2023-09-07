(Mondamin) -- West Harrison volleyball is optimistic after a 2-2 start.
The Hawkeyes have recorded wins over Heartland Christian and Whiting, while their losses came at the hands of Thomas Jefferson and Woodbury Central.
The early-season success has provided a spark in the Hawkeyes' program.
"They're having fun," West Harrison head coach Kathy Glennie said. "They're relaxed and playing together. That's taking us into the wind. We just keep working hard."
West Harrison's success comes after a 4-22 season a year ago.
"If you enjoy the game and have fun, the points will come," Glennie said. "We're going with the flow and enjoying every minute."
The Hawkeyes returned all but one contributor from last year's squad. Senior Maclayn Houston is the heart and soul of West Harrison's lineup. Houston has 37 kills through 10 sets.
"She's naturally a heckuva athlete," Glennie said. "She keeps everybody upbeat."
Junior Tylar Stirtz has posted 18 kills, while Rylee Evans has been their go-to setter with 52 assists.
"Offensively, we're getting a lot of attacks," Glennie said. "We just keep hitting and hitting."
Glennie has also been pleased with her team's serve receive.
"We've worked on that," she said. "We do a lot of drill on that during practice. That's helped us because our passes have gotten a lot better."
West Harrison's successes have come with only nine girls on the roster.
"It's a challenge, but if we keep plugging away and doing the little things," Glennie said.
West Harrison returns to action Thursday against Ar-We-Va. Coach Glennie is optimistic her team can continue building on their early-season successes.
"We have to pass well and stay positive," Glennie said. "If we stay upbeat and work well together, we're going to surprise some people. I think the girls are capable of being good, but they have to want it. I think everybody is going to be surprised."
Hear the full interview with Coach Glennie below.