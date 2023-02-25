(Glenwood) – The West Harrison boys basketball team is headed back to the State Tournament for a second consecutive year.
The Class 1A No. 4 Hawkeyes (23-1) survived an early push from Bedford (21-4) but used a big run through the middle part of the game to win 56-40 and punch their ticket to Des Moines.
"It's been our mission all year," said Head Coach Rowdy Evans. "When we left Wells last year, everybody said that we were coming back. All of those guys that were juniors are seniors now. This was the mission. It's almost a sense of relief with mission accomplished so far. We want to hang around a little bit longer than Monday, but the main goal this year was getting back, so the seniors could end their career at Wells."
Things started out positive for Bedford, who jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the first, prompting a West Harrison timeout with 2:24 left in the frame. Out of the timeout, the Hawkeyes closed the quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 14-10 lead.
The teams played an even second quarter with West Harrison leading 26-21 at the break.
Out of the locker room, the Hawkeyes once again went on a run, scoring the first six points and outscoring the Bulldogs 14-4 in the quarter to lead 40-25 after three.
Bedford didn’t go quietly in the fourth, getting the game as close as eight points, but West Harrison had too much firepower down the stretch to get the 56-40 win.
"We took a few punches from them early," said Evans. "We got a little bit of a lead. In the third, we tried to extend that lead, but they jumped right back down our throats in the fourth quarter and cut it back down to eight. The guys hung in there and made some shots. We had some big shots tonight when we needed them, and we kept fighting."
Sage Evans had a monster night for the Hawkeyes, tallying 18 points and 20 rebounds – including seven offensive boards.
"It feels great," said Sage Evans. "We're looking to make a run this time. We started slow tonight. We figured all week they would be playing zone. We decided we were going to play man, then we switched to a 2-3 zone and got things rolling."
Mason King added 15 points and four assists in the win, while Koleson Evans had eight points and four rebounds.
The win sends the West Harrison program to the State Tournament for the second-straight year and just the second time in school history. The Hawkeyes lost in the State Quarterfinals last year to St. Mary’s, Remsen.
"We're going to have to shoot the ball," said Rowdy Evans. "We need to shoot the ball better than we did tonight overall. We struggled at times shooting, and we have to be more consistent. I thought defensively we played pretty well other than a few silly fouls. It's just going to take a team effort. You have to make shots, and we need a better start than what we had last year."
West Harrison is the four seed in the Class 1A State Tournament and will face fifth-seeded Dunkerton at 12:15 p.m. on March 6th.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Rowdy and Sage Evans in a video you can view below.
Quentin King came off the bench and led Bedford with 13 points and five rebounds. He was joined in double figures by Asher Weed, who finished with 10.