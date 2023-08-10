(Mondamin) -- The 2022-23 sports year for West Harrison was full of firsts and history-making performances. It’s time to add another.
Following an outstanding four-sport senior year, Hawkeyes star Koleson Evans is the 2023 KMAland Male Athlete of the Year.
From football to basketball and on to track and baseball, Evans was the most well-rounded, dominant athlete in KMAland this year.
“We really worked hard,” Evans told KMA Sports. “Everybody worked really hard. Just playing with the guys I’ve been playing with for many years — even before high school. We made memories through every season of every sport.”
As a defensive end and wide receiver in football, Evans posted 23.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks on defense and averaged 28.0 yards per reception and scored seven touchdowns on offense while the Hawkeyes won their first district championship, made their first state playoff appearance and won their first state playoff game.
“(Football) wasn’t really my main sport,” Evans said, “but I always liked playing with the guys I’ve played with forever. We knew what we had to do to make history, so we were always trying to do one extra than everybody else at all times.”
From football, Evans went into basketball — one of the two sports he will play at the next level with Buena Vista. While providing nightly highlight reels with his energetic dunks, Evans earned KMAland Elite and All-State honors, averaging 14.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. The Hawkeyes advanced to state for the second straight year and won their first state tournament game in school history.
“It was definitely a lot of fun being (at state) again,” Evans said. “It’s just a great experience that a lot of people wish to do but never get there. It’s very cool to be able to experience it two different times.”
Evans kept rolling into the track and field season, qualifying for the Drake Relays and finishing second in the Class 1A discus throw. He was picked as the Rolling Valley Conference Boys Field Athlete of the Year by KMA Sports.
“My main goal was to get to Drake this year,” he said. “I went to state last year and did fairly good. This year, I just started throwing even better and actually got a really good coach that knows a lot about this stuff. Track was something that was fun for me to talk to and be around friends, but I made sure I worked really hard in the discus.”
Finally, baseball season came with major goals for the Hawkeyes, which aimed to make a state tournament trip for the first time since 2005. While they came up one game short — and some might say one inning short — Evans had another big year with a .424/.515/.635 batting line and 60 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
“I really thought our baseball season was great,” Evans said. “I know we didn’t get past (the substate final), but we all did great. It’s just been fun working on everything. Everybody was really trying to get to state in one more thing, and we were right there.”
Evans, who will also play baseball at Buena Vista, recognizes — along with his fellow teammates — the impact they’ve had on West Harrison athletics and the community as a whole.
“You can definitely tell when you go around now,” he said. “Right when we got that far in football, you could tell there was a difference. We continued it for the rest of the year, and we kept raising the reputation (of the school). Everybody is ecstatic, and we love our fans. They were definitely supporting us through everything we did.”
Evans is the first West Harrison athlete to earn the KMAland Male Athlete of the Year award and the third consecutive from the Rolling Valley Conference. Check out the full interview with Evans below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Lane Spieker, CAM
2021: Layne Pryor, Woodbine
2020: Justin McCunn, Red Oak
2019: Chase Mullenix, Atlantic
2018: Nick Foss, Harlan
2017: Sam Phillips, Fremont-Mills
2016: Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic
2015: Austin Simmons, Lewis Central
2014: Jay Wolfe, Creston
2013: Ricky Williams, Riverside