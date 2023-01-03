(Mondamin) -- Football or basketball? Morningside or somewhere else?
Those were both choices West Harrison senior Sage Evans had to make.
Ultimately, the reigning KMAland 8-Player Defensive Player of the Year opted to continue his football career at Morningside.
"It's relieving to know I don't have to go on all these visits anymore," Evans said. "I know where I'm going to spend the next four years. I'm excited to play there because I felt wanted there."
Evans' trips to Morningside sealed his commitment.
"I felt Morningside had the best system and coaches," he said. "They wanted me and I felt like I fit the system there."
He chose the perennial NAIA power over interest from Dordt, William Penn, Simpson and Graceland.
"I liked all the coaches," he said. "It was really enticing. They've won three national championships in the past five or six years. Going to a great program is really exciting."
Evans, a star basketball player for the Hawkeyes, also had an interest in playing basketball at the collegiate level.
"Northwestern had some interest in me," he said. "But I told them I was looking to play football at the next level. It was tough, but being six-foot tall, it wasn't that hard of a decision."
Evans wreaked havoc from his linebacker position this year with 121 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and three interceptions while leading West Harrison to a 9-1 season.
He anticipates a shift to the defensive line at Morningside.
"My first two years of high school, I was a defensive lineman," Evans said. "This year, I got a little work on the defensive line, so it shouldn't be too big of a change. I'll be a faster defensive lineman. I need to work on my speed moves more."
Evans plans to study finance at Morningside. Click below to hear more with him.