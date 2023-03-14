(Mondamin) -- Sage Evans was the straw that stirred the drink for West Harrison boys basketball's memorable season.
Today, Evans is honored for his contributions with the 2022-23 KMAland Boys Basketball Player of the Year honor.
Evans -- the ultimate hustle player -- helped guide the Hawkeyes to heights the program had never been to before.
"It's crazy that it (his career) is over," he said. "But I'm so glad it happened here at West Harrison."
Evans was a double-double machine this year, posting 22 of them and one triple-double on his way to contributing 15.0 points and 16.1 rebounds per contest.
Evans was plenty efficient. His effective field goal shooting percentage was 55.4%, one of four West Harrison starters to top 50% this season.
"I just tried to play well and help my team win," he said. "The only thing I really look at is being efficient on my shots."
Undoubtedly his biggest impact came on the boards. His 419 total rebounds ranked second across the entire state.
"(Rebounding) is where I hang my hat on," Evans said. "I put a lot of pride in that facet of the game. My mindset is to get rebounds and keep them from getting easy points. The easy thing to do is out-hustle the team."
There was never any question about his hustle or his teammates. His team played a fun, up-tempo style that focused heavily on ball movement and out-rebounding their opponent. The Hawkeyes led Class 1A in that category with 44.8 per game.
"We play hard until the end," Evans said. "I'm proud we were one of the best rebounding teams in the state. That means we out-hustled everybody."
Evans and his teammates put their hustle on display in front of the entire state when they rolled to a win over Dunkerton thanks to a 48-14 rebounding advantage. The victory marked the first state tournament win in program history.
"Last year, we couldn't get a win there," Evans said. "We wanted to get a win."
Unfortunately, West Harrison's season ended at the hands of the buzzsaw that is Grand View Christian in the semifinals. But even then, they hustled. Once down 32, the Hawkeyes rallied and cut the deficit to as little as 11.
“We take extreme pride (in not giving up),” Evans said after the loss. “We didn’t get down and give up and let them beat us by 50. We brought it back to 11 and continued to battle the whole way. We take great pride in that.”
Unlike Grand View Christian's ensuing dominant run to a state title, Evans and his teammates embodied what Class 1A basketball is supposed to be about: a group of kids that have played together since grade school destined to end their careers on a high note while backed by a community supporting them every step of the way.
"We're all friends," Evans said about his teammates. "It was extra special to be the first West Harrison team to go to state and win at state."
The highs of this season had a personal meaning to Evans, too. His dad, Rowdy, served as the head coach.
"It was so fun playing under my dad," Sage said. "I tried to cherish every moment I got."
Evans and his classmates leave the West Harrison basketball program in a significantly better place than they found it. The Hawkeyes were 27-63 in the four seasons before Evans' career. They went 74-24 in his career, and made state tournament appearances in his junior and senior seasons.
"It makes me sad that I don't get to play with my best friends again, but I'm glad I spent it here."
Evans is the first Rolling Valley Conference player to claim this honor. Click below to hear his full interview.
Previous KMAland Boys Basketball Players of the Year
2021-22: Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln
2020-21: Ryan Blum, Glenwood
2019-20: Jack Tiarks, Treynor
2018-19: Donnie Weis, Stanton
2017-18: Nate Mohr, Glenwood
2016-17: Garrett Franken, Atlantic
2015-16: Spencer Brown, Lenox
2014-15: Jay Wolfe, Creston
2013-14: Trey Lansman, Harlan
2012-13: Ricky Williams, Riverside