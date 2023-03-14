(KMAland) -- The KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic is set for Sunday at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs.
Through the week, KMA Sports will be announcing many of the details involved. Today, we are excited to announce West Harrison's Rowdy Evans and Lewis Central's Ricky Torres will be the coaches of the boys game.
The event is slated to start with the girls game beginning at 1:00. There will be a 3-point contest and the boys game to follow.
Listen on AM 960, watch at kmaland.com or come out on Sunday for $5 with all proceeds going to area charities.