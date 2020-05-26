(Mondamin) -- West Harrison senior Chloe Gilgen is excited to continue playing volleyball at the next level with Des Moines Area Community College. Even if that wasn’t originally the plan.
“I didn’t think college volleyball was what I wanted to do,” Gilgen told KMA Sports. “(DMACC) reached out to me multiple times, and I went on a visit there.”
Gilgen, a first-team All-Rolling Valley Conference selection, says the visit couldn’t have gone any better.
“The team and coaches were very welcoming,” she said. “It was everything I wanted in a college.”
Gilgen figures to continue to play on the outside or on the right side for the Bear and says DMACC is the perfect fit for someone coming from a small school.
“I’m used to small classrooms so I wanted to continue to be in that setting, and it’s far enough away from home that I get to be independent,” Gilgen said. “But still will be able to come home when I need to.”
Gilgen, who played in this past fall’s KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series, averaged a team-high 3.20 kills per set and hit .325 efficiency for the Hawkeyes.
“It means a lot to know that all my hard work and dedication to this sport is actually paying off,” she said. “I’m excited to get to continue to play the sport that I love.”
The Bears were 18-18 overall this past season.