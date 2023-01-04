(Mondamin) -- West Harrison senior Mason King's love affair with baseball is far from over.
That's because he'll continue his playing career at Morningside.
"It's super exciting," King said. "Playing sports in college was always something I looked forward to and hoped to do. I'm excited to get the chance."
King is a multi-sport athlete for the Hawkeyes, but America's pastime has always had a special place in his heart.
"Baseball has meant a lot to me," King said. "I grew up around the sport. That led me to fall in love with it. It gave me the drive to be the best I can be. After my sophomore season was when I knew I had the possibility to play in college. It made me work harder at it."
King chose Morningside over interest from Central, Simpson and DMACC.
"Morningside was the first to reach out to me," King said. "The biggest thing was the family feel. I created a good connection with the coaches. They made me feel wanted. I liked the closeness to home. That was another big thing for me."
King was a force for the Hawkeyes during their trip to a substate final. He hit .333/,480/.640 with 22 RBI last season.
"The biggest thing for me is my athleticism," King said. "I think that translates well. I've always had a simple swing because I wasn't a big power guy. I think that translates (to college) well."
King joins a Morningside program that went 33-17 last year. He expects to play at either shortstop or second base for the Mustangs.
"I want to improve into the best baseball player I can and be successful at the collegiate level."
