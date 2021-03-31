(Mondamin) -- West Harrison softball standout Emily McIntosh will continue her softball career at Southwestern Community College.
"It means a lot to be able to keep playing the sport I love," McIntosh said.
McIntosh says she's known since her freshman year that collegiate softball was in her future.
"I knew I was going to play somewhere," she said.
She didn't know that somewhere would be SWCC, but her journey to Creston began following the Hawkeyes' postseason victory over Riverside.
"Their assistant came up to me and was super nice," she said. "We set up a time to visit. Once I stepped on campus and went to the dorms, I just loved it."
SWCC was a perfect fit for McIntosh, who plans to study nursing.
"They have a great nursing program," she said. "The dorms are nice, and it's a small school, which is something I'm used to."
The Spartans are 10-15-1 this season under the guidance of Coach Nick Weinmeister.
"They have a good softball program," McIntosh said. "They are now JUCO D1. It should be fun."
McIntosh knows the transition to the collegiate game will come with challenges, but she's ready.
"I know it will be different, but I feel like it will be good," she said.
McIntosh was stellar in the circle for West Harrison last year. She posted a 13-7 record, 2.52 ERA and 166 strikeouts.
She can hit, too. The senior had a .328/.394/.484 line as a junior.
As she gets ready for the collegiate game, McIntosh is focusing on pitching.
"I really want to get every pitch perfect and hit every spot," she said.
McIntosh admits that playing once her time at SWCC concludes is something she has thought about.
"I haven't decided yet," she said. "I want to play the two years and see what it's like. If I'm still able to do it, I'd love to play at a four-year school."
Teammate Haley Koch has also committed to SWCC, along with Peyton Rice (Creston), Julia Schechinger (Harlan) and Lilly Thompson (Thomas Jefferson).
The full interview with McIntosh is available below.