(Mondamin) -- West Harrison baseball coach Tony Nunez is calling it a career after a tenure that spanned 31 seasons, 450 wins and three state tournament appearances.
Nunez will serve as Athletic Director for West Harrison this year before also retiring from his teaching role.
"I have a few grandkids," he said. "I'm going to spend some time with them and see what I can do after 33 years."
While he felt it was right, Nunez says the decision wasn't easy.
"I thought about it for the last couple of years," he said. "Even this year, I was contemplating it. It came down to the fact that this was probably the best time."
Baseball has been a part of Nunez's life. He coached little league baseball in the area and served as an assistant baseball coach for two years before taking over the program in 1990.
"I knew it (his career) would be long because I love baseball," he said. "It's been a great ride. We had some ups and downs, but a lot more ups. We had great kids, families, communities and support. That made things easy."
While his coaching career blossomed, so did the amenities with his program.
"We started off in Pisgah on a dirt field," he said. "Then we went to Mondamin, had an indoor batting cage and some nice facilities. It came a long way, and there were a lot of changes, but it was fun."
The transition corresponded with the pinnacle of West Harrison's success under Nunez. In the early to mid-2000s, he led the Hawkeyes to three consecutive state tournament trips from 2003 to 2005.
"We had some good talent," Nunez said. "We had great chemistry. My better players were the hardest workers, and that made it easier. They took on the challenges head-on."
The Hawkeyes' baseball program had 17 All-State choices under Nunez, seven of which came during their trifecta of state tournament trips.
The state tournament berths are from the only memories Nunez has from his lengthy career.
"In 1991, we made it to the final eight teams, but they only took four teams," he said. "We won the conference that year. It allowed the kids to see that I knew what I was doing, and they jumped on board. I also coached my own sons for 10 years, so there were a lot of crazy experiences and memories."
With his career behind him, Nunez is proudest of his program's consistency. The Hawkeyes had 13 winning seasons in his final 16 years and only five losing seasons during his entire career.
"When you start winning, you start expecting it, and it becomes a lot easier," he said. "It's just kids buying into the program and continuing what we started."
His teams were contenders until the end. West Harrison posted a 20-8 record before bowing out in a district semifinal to Tri-Center. The cupboard is far from bare for the Hawkeyes.
"We got a great group of young kids coming in," he said. "Our top six hitters were freshman and sophomores. Our pitchers were sophomores. They should be state contenders next year."
