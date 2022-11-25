(Mondamin) -- An incredible year for football in KMAland closed with two teams playing for a state championship, another ending a two-decade drought from the UNI Dome and several other stories of success and fantastic coaching.
Today, KMA Sports honors one of those coaches with the annual awarding of the KMAland Coach of the Year.
West Harrison’s season had many firsts. The first time qualifying for the playoffs, the first time posting an undefeated regular season and the first time winning a playoff game. Let’s make it another. Head Coach Andrew Stevenson is the first West Harrison coach to win the KMAland Football Coach of the Year.
“I think of my assistant coaches,” Coach Stevenson told KMA when asked to look back on the year. “Scott Rife and Rowdy Evans. They put in a lot of hours and a lot of work, and it’s been a pleasure to coach with those two guys.”
Truth is, the Hawkeyes could see a big season coming very early in the year when they knocked off Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and the defending state champion CAM in back-to-back weeks.
“Week two and week three were the big ones,” Stevenson said. “(Against Exira/EHK), it was really hot that night. It was 100 some degrees. We had some guys that were not there and were out for that game, so we legitimately had eight guys going both ways. It was the biggest gut-out of a victory I’ve seen. They went through a lot of adversity. It kind of spring-boarded us forward.
“Then we played CAM, and they hadn’t lost (since 2020). Getting up on them early and believing they could do it, they went out and won the game. We had to hold on for the victory. We dug our heels in and got it. It was about a last-second type situation again. It was the cardiac kids, I guess you could say.”
While West Harrison has seen an ascent in other sports with a state basketball trip and a strong baseball season, football had not quite found the same success. Until this year.
Along with the wins over Exira/EHK and CAM, West Harrison gained wins over district stalwarts like Audubon and Coon Rapids-Bayard and then posted their first postseason victory in school history in beating Bedford, 29-27.
“We had confidence we were going to go out there and win a lot of ballgames,” Stevenson said. “We knew we had what it took. We had the grit, and we just had to piece it all together week by week. There’s a fine line there with confidence, but we believed we were going to do it. We believed, and that was a big pushing thought process for us. Believe you can do it, and go out and do it.”
Finally, there is the thought that this 2022 West Harrison football season might actually be bigger than the 10 games that they played. This is a group that will graduate over the next several years, but their role in Hawkeyes athletics is likely to live on for a while.
“We had our banquet, and as I was talking to them, I was just saying they had a tremendous impact,” Stevenson said. “The impact on the school and the community. They might not realize it right now, but later on in life, people will talk about this year for a long, long time. It was really cool to be a part of it. It was truly a special season.
“I’ve got young kids that have been watching and looking up to these kids all the time. My three children and everyone else in that building, they play at recess and want to be the boys that are on the football, basketball and baseball teams. They want to be just like them. The high schoolers, they truly don’t know how much of an impact they can have on a younger generation.”
Stevenson is the second straight 8-Player coach and the third in the last four years to take the KMAland Football Coach of the Year award. The award was previously split between 8-Player and 11-Player prior to consolidating it down to one in 2019. Check out the full interview with Coach Stevenson and previous winners below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Barry Bower, CAM
2020: Mike McDermott, Atlantic
2019: Sean Birks, Audubon
2018: Jeremy Christiansen, Fremont-Mills (8-Player) & Darrell Frain, Riverside (11-Player)
2017: Donnie Sears, Sidney (8-Player) & Anthony Donahoo, Southwest Valley (11-Player)
2016: Jeremy Christiansen, Fremont-Mills (8-Player) & Cory Faust, Glenwood (11-Player)
2015: Kreg Lensch, Glidden-Ralston (8-Player) & Cory Faust, Glenwood (11-Player)
2014: Matt Straight, Logan-Magnolia
2013: Tom Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (8-Player) & Steve Shantz, Nodaway Valley (11-Player)